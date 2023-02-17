22 firefighters injured, 3 seriously, in multi-alarm fire at Staten Island home

22 firefighters injured, 3 seriously, in multi-alarm fire at Staten Island homeget the free app
NEW YORK - Twenty-two firefighters were injured in a fire Friday on Staten Island.
The fire started in a two-family home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly grew to four alarms.
An FDNY official confirmed part of the home collapsed, but firefighters "were not trapped in the collapse," they said.
"Members were trapped in the heavy fire," said FDNY Chief Brian Gorman.
"I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY. We could have lost three members today," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.
At least 17 firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries and three suffered serious injuries.
FDNY photos show crews battling fire
The FDNY posted photos from Friday's fire on Facebook along with statements from FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens.
Firefighters' Union releases statement
The FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association president released the following statement regarding Friday's fire:
"The UFA is grateful for the bravery and dedication displayed by the rank and file members of the FDNY who responded to a fast moving fire on Staten Island today.
"Twenty-two Firefighters have been injured, three seriously, as a result of this blaze and we remain in close contact with them and their families.
"It's come to our attention that the closest firehouse to this fire, Engine 167, was actually closed today due to scheduled Firefighter medical exams. A closed 1st Due Fire Company means the neighborhood firefighters are not coming and are being replaced by firefighters from a further distance, which causes delays to the overall operation.
"New Yorkers should know that every company is unnecessarily closed four days a year because the city has been unwilling to pay the overtime to replace the staff that has been scheduled for medicals.
"Compounding the company being closed, a responding engine company was involved in an accident on the way to the scene, delaying the response of much needed additional resources.
"Had Engine 167 not been closed, more firefighters would have arrived faster and put water on the fire that much quicker, resulting in less damage and possibly sparing some firefighters injuries.
"We are thankful that there was no loss of life, and hopeful that this will be a wakeup call to the City to provide the resources to the FDNY to keep all firehouses open every day to help NYC Firefighters do their jobs and help keep both Firefighters and NYC residents safe."
FDNY Commissioner: "This was a very close call for the FDNY"
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was joined by other fire department officials, along with doctors at Staten Island University Hospital.
She said 22 firefighters were hurt in the blaze, three seriously.
Eleven minutes after responding to the fire, there were reports of a firefighter down, Kavanagh said. Eighteen minutes in, a signal was transmitted for a trapped member. They were rescued.
"I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY. We could have lost three members today. But it was thanks to the brave work of our members, including those who went in and saved their fellow firefighters, rescued the trapped members, brought them to EMS on scene who treated them immediately, and brought them to this hospital, who treated them right away, which is why we are here to say that they are stable while critical, but that they are going to be OK," Kavanagh said.
The fire spread through both buildings, a FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.
"There was a heavy wind condition at the fire, so as the firefighters were inside searching for occupants, the windows failed and the wind blew the fire intensely into the building right at the firefighters. So all of them became trapped by fire," Hodgens said. "One was able to make their way to a balcony and jump off the second floor balcony down into the driveway. And one transmitted a mayday signal that he was in distress, and he was on the second floor."
That lieutenant was rescued.
Another firefighter, working the nozzle of a fire hose, was struck by falling debris which knocked his mask office, and he inhaled "a good amount of smoke," Hodgens said.
"All in all, we're very happy to report that the members are in stable condition. It was definitely what we consider a close call today," Hodgens said.
Part of the home collapsed
Friday afternoon, flames and thick smoke poured out of the house on Shotwell Avenue.
Eventually, part of the house collapsed.
Dozens of fire trucks, stretching for several blocks in every direction, were at the scene.
The fire is under control, though firefighters are still checking for hotspots.
The fire started just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, and it quickly grew to a four-alarm fire.
The rear of the home collapsed as those firefighters were in the process of trying to save property, and lives.
In addition to the massive number of firefighters who are here on the scene, members of the Red Cross are also here trying to help those displaced residents in any way they can.
FDNY chief gives update
"Members quickly became trapped," said FDNY Chief Brian Gorman. "We had one firefighter come out the front window. We had one firefighter, a lieutenant who was rescued on the second floor ... Members were not trapped in the collapse. Members were trapped in the heavy fire."
FDNY: 20 firefighters injured, 3 seriously
The FDNY now says three firefighters suffered serious injuries and 17 have non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has been placed under control.
Updates from the scene
CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the fire left eight firefighters injured, three seriously.
Lt. Mike Giroux of the Yonkers Fire Department spoke with Dana Tyler about what firefighters encounter responding to such scenes.
Family members who live in one of the homes spoke out about the incident.
FDNY: 3 firefighters seriously injured, 5 with minor injuries
The FDNY now says eight firefighters were injured. Three have serious injuries. Five have minor injuries.
A press conference is expected later this afternoon.
Homeowners express shock, disbelief
The structure is a two family home. The Pellizzi family lives in one of the two.
"My son was home. He saw flames coming in the back of the house, outside. And he called us, and we ran home. He called 911. They evacuated the house. The neighbors got out, and now, this is what we came home to," said Vincent Pellizzi.
"It's pretty devastating," said Donna Pellizzi. "I was out, running errands... My son called me and said come home right away."
"I can replace everything, eventually," she added.
"I'm just glad that everyone is safe, and the dog is safe. That's what matters," their son Vinnie said. "All I know is a circuit breaker flipped. I was working, and I lost internet, and I saw a circuit breaker flipped. I went to go turn it on, and it wouldn't turn back on. So then I went downstairs, and I saw smoke coming in from the back area of the house."
Vinnie said firefighters responded to the scene quickly.
"We're thankful we're safe," he added. "I'm lucky. Everyone's safe. Things could be a lot worse."
Officials now say 3 firefighters seriously injured
The FDNY now says three firefighters are being treated for serious injuries at Staten Island University Hospital.
The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a two-family home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights on Staten Island.
It quickly grew to four alarms.
Mayor Eric Adams briefed on fire
Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the fire, CBS2 confirms.
The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a two-family home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights.
It quickly grew to four alarms.
At least two firefighters suffered serious injuries.
Residents in the area are advised to close windows, avoid smoke
The fire broke out in a house on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly grew to four alarms.
Video from the scene showed thick plumes of dark smoke rising into the air.
New York City's Office of Emergency Management is advising residents nearby the fire to close windows and avoid the smoke.