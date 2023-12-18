Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After losing two straight in blowouts against conference rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football following some major changes.
Matt Patricia, who held the title of senior defensive assistant, will call the plays on defense instead of coordinator Sean Desai.
Desai still owns the title of "defensive coordinator" despite the change.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was listed questionable with an illness and flew out separately from the team, will play on Monday night.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is active for Monday night against the Eagles, but it remains unclear if he'll start. Regardless, the Birds will be without starting cornerback Darius Slay against Seattle's aerial attack featuring DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
The NFL also banned Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro from the sideline for the rest of the season on Saturday.
The Eagles clinched a playoff berth on Sunday for the third straight season despite not playing.
