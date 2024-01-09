The 5 best Nintendo Switch games for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch ($299) and Nintendo Switch OLED Model ($349) are some of the most popular consoles on the market right now. They offer three ways to play -- handheld mode, tabletop mode and TV mode. They're also supported by what experts and players consider the best library in video game history, featuring some of the most iconic characters in the world.

Nintendo also specializes in games for everyone. Yes, you'll find some titles for older players, like "Mortal Kombat 1," or anything in the "Assassin's Creed" franchise. But there are plenty of options for younger players, tweens, teens, and adults, plus many that are family-oriented and that people can play together, like "Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" or "Super Mario Party Superstars."

Our top picks for the best Nintendo Switch games for 2024

More than 1 billion Nintendo Switch games have sold since March 2017. Our in-house team of gaming experts have selected the following five as the best of the best. These are must-have games for every Switch gamer's library and that really showcase what the Nintendo Switch can do. We've also expanded our list with 20 additional Nintendo Switch game recommendations to provide countless hours of colorful, interactive entertainment -- something for everyone.

Best Nintendo Switch game overall: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"

Amazon

Release date: October 20, 2023 | Genre: Platform | Rating: E

Within 24 hours of release, this title became the #1 bestselling Switch game worldwide. Be sure to check out our in-depth, hands-on review of "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" to discover why this is one of the very best games ever released for the Nintendo Switch.

Choose from iconic characters -- Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Nabbit, and Yoshi -- and explore the Flower Kingdom. It's classic Super Mario title through and through, as you dodge enemies like Goombas and Piranha Plants, zoom through Warp Pipes and collect the "Wonder Seeds" scattered across each stage. But make no mistake: This is an a totally original 2D action/adventure that takes full advantage of the Switch's sound and graphics capabilities.

Wonder Seeds help Mario and friends transform into new forms, including an elephant. You can trap enemies in bubbles with a unique flower, drill through obstacles with a hat-transforming mushroom, or sow chaos with the Wonder Flower, bringing pipes to life, spawning enemy mobs, and wildly changing your character's looks and skills.

There are also a variety of badges to collect. Action badges unlock new moves, while boost badges enhance passive skills. Expert badges unlock other surprises. There's something for every play style. Best of all, you can play solo or team with up to three friends or family members locally (on one Switch system) or online (via Nintendo Switch Online). We highly recommend "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" to gamers of all ages who want to experience a colorful and light-hearted adventure that's chock full of new challenges and surprises. There's even a special game play mode for young gamers. This is an entirely original game, not a remake or sequel.

Best Nintendo Switch simulation: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons"

Amazon

Release date: 3/20/20 | Genre: Simulation | Rating: E

Some may dismiss "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as a simplistic game for kids, but those people are wrong. This game is relaxing to play for people of all ages. It's all about living life on a tropical island, collecting and using resources, interacting with fellow residents, and participating in calming activities like fishing, searching for fossils, gardening and exploring.

There are no winners, no losers and no high scores to beat. Instead, this is a highly interactive simulation game. The player controls a character that they customize as they establish residence on a beautiful and serene tropical island. They must build and customize their home, help landscape the island and then build additional places that will attract more people.

While challenging, it's a very lighthearted game. It offers hundreds of hours' worth of unique gameplay and is original and fun. We highly recommend it for adults too.

Best Nintendo Switch racing game: "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe"

Amazon

Release date: 4/28/17 | Genre: Action/Adventure (Racing) | Rating: E

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" puts Mario, Luigi and dozens of other iconic Nintendo characters behind the wheel of go-karts. They race along a vast selection of colorful and whimsical tracks, while using power-ups and other items to prevent opponents from reaching the finish line.

This is a fast-paced and fun game that can be played by up to four players simultaneously. As players complete various courses, they can upgrade and customize their go-karts.

We highly recommend this title for players of all ages. We particularly like the multi-player element, which means parents can play with their kids, or siblings can compete against each other in friendly (but competitive) races. The game was first released in 2017, but there have been multiple updates. It continues to be a bestseller.

Best Nintendo Switch action/adventure: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

Amazon

Release date: 5/12/23 | Genre: Role Playing / Adventure | Rating: E10+

Released in May 2023 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is one of the most ambitious games ever created for this console. It's a beautiful action/adventure that once again allows players to control Link. He can uncover new abilities, create new weapons and explore vast and open areas in ways never before possible.

Here's a chance for teen and adult gamers to return to Hyrule and explore the land, sea and sky. Of course, there are plenty of enemies to defeat along the way, as well a mysteries to solve.

This is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind." Both games continue to hold top positions on the bestseller list for Switch games. Both make great gifts for teens and adults.

Best Nintendo Switch game based on a book or movie: "Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition"

Amazon

Release date: November 14, 2023 | Genre: Fantasy/Adventure | Rating: T

The blockbuster game "Hogwarts Legacy" has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch after becoming a global phenomenon on other platforms. This is an open-world exploration game that takes players through famous locations from Harry Potter novels and movies, including Hogwarts, Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest.

Players cast spells, brew potions, grow magical plants and tame fantastic beasts. Each player gets sorted into a house and develop skills become a master wizard. Of course, there will be countless enemies to defeat, including some who are familiar and some never-before-seen adversaries that are threatening the fate of the wizarding world.

For Harry Potter fans of all ages, we can't recommend this game highly enough. It's a single-player adventure with some compelling RPG elements.

20 more recommendations from our in-house gaming experts

There are hundreds of fantastic games for the Nintendo Switch. Here are 20 more games, listed alphabetically, that we highly recommend. Be sure to pay attention to each game's rating to determine its age-appropriateness.

What do the ESRB video game ratings mean?

ESRB

If you're a busy parent looking to purchase new Nintendo Switch games for your child, you probably don't have time to play each one yourself. That's where the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) comes in.

This organization reviews each game and gives it a rating, much like a movie rating, that let's you quickly determine what age a particular game is suitable for. Each rating is displayed on the front and back of a game's packaging for easy reference.

Here's what each of the game ratings means:

"E" - These games are suitable for all ages.

- These games are suitable for all ages. "E10+" - These games are most suitable for players ages 10 and up. They tend to be more difficult to play, so young people may get frustrated playing them, or they require reading text within the game.

- These games are most suitable for players ages 10 and up. They tend to be more difficult to play, so young people may get frustrated playing them, or they require reading text within the game. "T" - These games will appeal to players ages 13 and up.

- These games will appeal to players ages 13 and up. "M" - You will find very few rated "M" (Mature) titles available for the Nintendo Switch. These are games designed for players age 17 or older. They typically contain graphic and realistic violence or themes that are not suitable for younger players.

- You will find very few rated "M" (Mature) titles available for the Nintendo Switch. These are games designed for players age 17 or older. They typically contain graphic and realistic violence or themes that are not suitable for younger players. "Ao" - You will not find any games available for the Nintendo Switch that have earned this "Adults Only" rating. These are designed exclusively for players age 18 and up. They often contain graphic violence, strong language, sexual content and/or involve gambling with real money.

- You will not find any games available for the Nintendo Switch that have earned this "Adults Only" rating. These are designed exclusively for players age 18 and up. They often contain graphic violence, strong language, sexual content and/or involve gambling with real money. "RP" - This stands for "Rating Pending." When a game has been announced and may be available for pre-order, but has not yet been reviewed by the ESRB, it will display this rating. If the RP rating is accompanied by "Likely Mature 17+," this means that based on the game's content, it will likely receive an "M" rating.

These ratings are for reference only. You'll still want to consider what games the person you're buying for actually likes; their age; skill level as a gamer; reading ability; hand/eye coordination and level of emotional development.

Keep in mind, games that are designed to be played online with strangers may possess a "E," "E10+" or "T" rating, but the game publisher can't control who the player interacts with. Young people should be taught not to share personal information online when gaming, and very young players should be supervised when playing these multiplayer, online games.

It's your responsibility as an adult to choose games that you feel are most appropriate for your child. You'll also want to set rules for when and for how long a child is allowed to play video games and be sure to adjust the parental controls built into the Nintendo Switch.