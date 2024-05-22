The best Apple iPad accessories in 2024 turn your tablet into a laptop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jason R. Rich

Sure, the 2024 versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air are powerful on their own, but when combined with certain accessories, these tablets can do something they've never been able to do before: replace your laptop, leaving you with just one lightweight powerhouse that pretty much does it all.

The just-released, 2024 Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets are finally here -- each offering a stunning 11-inch or 13-inch touchscreen display. And each version comes in a variety of configurations. But if you consider yourself a power user, the new 13-inch iPad Pro tablets are downright incredible, as you'll discover by reading our in-depth review. We've also done a comprehensive comparison between Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro and Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet.

For the first time, the iPad Pro can legitimately replace a laptop, with souped-up capabilities that take full advantage of Apple's M4 processor and an absolutely stunning tandem OLED Ultra Retina display.

The 10 best iPad accessories

Our in-house tech experts have curated this roundup of must-have accessories for the latest Apple iPad tablets.

Apple Magic Keyboard

Amazon

At the same time Apple released the 2024 iPad Pro, it also debuted a redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard.

Using the new Magic Keyboard, typing and data entry on the iPad is faster and more accurate, making the tablet work much more like a laptop. The new design features a larger trackpad (now with haptic feedback), a USB Type-C port and a convenient floating cantilever design that adjusts to multiple viewing angles. Also added to the keyboard is a row of 14 function keys that, among other things, make it easier to control the tablet's brightness and volume.

Equally important, when you're not using your iPad, the Magic Keyboard folds over the display to provide front and back protection, with a thin and lightweight design. We love that the new keyboard design also features an aluminum frame and palm rest.

Meanwhile, for the 2024 iPad Air models, Apple still offers the older Magic Keyboard design, which makes the perfect companion to those tablets. Both versions of the keyboard come in your choice of white or black. They attach to the iPad using magnets and conveniently draw power from the tablet.

Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon

The new, redesigned Apple Pencil Pro for the 2024 iPads is a pencil-shaped stylus that allows you to handwrite, draw, or annotate files directly on your screen. It's great for note taking, sketching, marking up documents, editing photos and more.

Compared with the previous Apple Pencils, this new Pro model offers enhanced precision and lower latency for faster response. It's also now tilt- and pressure-sensitive and provides palm rejection support. You also get new features and gestures that work with the Apple Pencil Pro, like hover, double-tap, barrel roll and squeeze -- each of which gives you more control over whatever you're working on.

The Apple Pencil uses a magnet to attach to the iPad for quick charging and convenient storage. And if you lose it, you can locate the stylus using Apple's Find My feature. Using the Apple Pencil Pro with an app like Notability, Goodnotes 6, Evernote or Apple Notes transforms your tablet into a powerful digital notebook that's terrific for handwritten notes and drawings. Some apps even transform that writing into editable text.

Apple Smart Folio Cover for iPad

Amazon

If you have a new iPad, you should protect it. The Apple Smart Folio Cover is thin, durable and stylish. It provides front and back protection for your tablet and comes in several colors.

When you're using the tablet, the Folio Cover folds back and works as a stand. There's a position that's perfect for watching videos or making video calls, and another that's ideal for typing, web surfing and more.

Anytime you put the cover over the touchscreen, the tablet goes into sleep mode. As soon as you fold it back, the tablet wakes up.

The Apple Smart Folio Cover attaches to the iPad using magnets. Since each of the new 2024 iPad models has a slightly different shape, be sure you choose the right version.

Even if you've invested in the Magic Keyboard, which also can serve as a cover, there will be times when you'll benefit from the more compact design of the Folio Cover.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

All of the 2024 iPads offer enhanced sound -- through either their speakers or wireless earbuds or headphones. As you'd expect, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the perfect companions to all of the new iPad models.

You get features like spacial audio with dynamic head tracking, superior active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation-awareness feature and onboard touch controls. These AirPods use Apple's next generation H2 headphone chip. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro has been upped to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for the gym.

The active noice cancellation feature does a really good job drowning out ambient noise, even when you're not listening to audio. When you are listening to something, the ANC works in conjunction with the spatial audio (with dynamic head tracking) feature to deliver sound that's far more immersive, robust, and lifelike.

If you're not sure which AirPods model is right for you, check out our comprehensive 2024 AirPods buyer's guide. It also includes everything you need to know about the Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Apple 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter

Amazon

The new iPads don't support wireless charging, so when it comes time to recharging, you'll need to connect to a power source with a standard USB Type-C cable (which comes with the tablet).

One problem iPad users often face is not having an electrical outlet handy. This is when the Apple 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter comes in clutch.

This small power adapter allows you to charge two devices at once, using two separate USB Type-C cables when only one AC power socket is available. This is a handy accessory for travel.

Satechi foldable aluminum stand

Satechi

If you use your iPad from a desk, you may need help with video calls and other functions. This stand makes that so much easier. Adjust the iPad's angle to watch a video, or use the tablet with an optional Bluetooth wireless keyboard and mouse.

We like this accessory because it's made from lightweight but durable aluminum. It's also fully adjustable and folds flat for easy transport. This stand will hold your tablet in either landscape or portrait mode. And it comes in four color options.

On the bottom of the stand are rubber grips that keep it from sliding around. You'll discover that this stand also works perfectly when your iPad is attached to a cover or most cases, like the Apple Smart Folio Cover.

Mophie Powerstation Pro AC 27,00mAh power bank

Zagg

When you're on a really long flight or away from a power source for a while, that's when you'll want a portable power bank.

We recommend this one from Mophie because it has a 27,000mAh battery that can recharge up to four devices at the same time.

The PowerStation Pro AC has two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port and an AC port built in. It also supports quick charging of devices that support it. The unit itself weighs 2.15 pounds, but its slim design makes it easy to transport. Also built into the power bank is an LED status meter, so you know how much battery power the unit has remaining.

Tumi Alpha medium laptop cover

Tumi

Whether you're traveling for pleasure or business, Tumi luggage is stylish, durable and high-end. If you're looking for this premium level of protection for your new iPad, we suggest the Tumi Alpha Medium laptop cover.

This versatile case is made from FXT ballistic nylon. It has a padded compartment that's perfect for holding an 11-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, along with a handful of other accessories and personal items.

The case has a zip-entry main compartment, a front U-zip pocket, three media pockets, three card pockets and a pen loop. It measures 9.3 by 12.5 by 1.0 inches and weighs just 0.7 pounds. You can carry this case on its own, or easily insert it into a backpack, carry-on or briefcase.

If this higher-end Tumi case doesn't perfectly meet your needs, you'll discover other iPad case and cover options available from companies like Zagg, Speck, Otterbox, Targus and Casetify.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard

Amazon

The thing that many iPad users don't realize is that the latest iPads will work with any Bluetooth (wireless) keyboard and mouse. And there are a lot of less expensive options than the Apple Magic Keyboard.

While Legitech offers several Magic Keyboard alternatives that also serve as an iPad cover, the company's Keys-to-Go wireless keyboard is a handy and portable keyboard that measures 9.53 by 5.39 by 0.24 inches. This makes it extremely portable. It'll also work with an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.

The battery lasts up to three months before needing a recharge. And because this is a fully sealed keyboard, it's automatically protected against spills and crumbs. Plus, it wipes clean in seconds. As you'd expect, the Keys-to-Go keyboard makes typing faster, more comfortable and more accurate, compared with the tablet's virtual keyboard.

To complement the Keys-to-Go keyboard, Logitech also offers Bluetooth mice that will work with the latest iPads.

ESR for iPad Pro magnetic screen protector

Amazon

For iPad users who use an Apple Pencil, the ESR magnetic screen protector adds a protective film to help prevent accidental scratches and cracks.

Made from polyethylene terephthalate, this screen protector is less than 0.33mm thick. It also provides the screen with a more authentic-feeling, paper-like surface.

The ESR magnetic screen protector applies easily to the display and can be removed anytime. This magnetic attachment eliminates unwanted air bubbles that could interfere with your view.

The ESR iPad Pro magnetic screen protectors are available for the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro and 2024 13-inch iPad Pro, so be sure you select the right version.

Not sure which iPad model is right for you? We've got you covered with our newly-updated 2024 iPad buyer's guide. It contains the information you need about all of the current Apple iPad models and configurations. Meanwhile, to learn all about the latest tech gear and how to find the best deals, be sure to stay up-to-date by reading all of our continuously updated tech coverage.