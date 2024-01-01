What's open today? New Year's Day hours for restaurants, stores and fast-food places.

The best celebratory drinks for New Years Eve The best celebratory drinks for New Years Eve 03:26

New Year's Day may be a federal holiday, but many stores and restaurants will nevertheless be open today, providing some relief to people looking for last-minute ingredients at their local grocery store or a meal out.

Even so, some stores that are open will have limited hours, such as in the case of Costco. The warehouse giant will be shuttered on New Year's Day, one of the seven U.S. holidays on which Costco closes its doors.

Below are today's hours for major restaurants, groceries and superstores such as Walmart and Target.

What grocery stores are open on New Year's Day?

OPEN REGULAR HOURS:

Big Y: Open regular hours

Open regular hours Food Lion: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Giant Food : Stores will be open regular hours. Its 24-hour stores in Catonsville and Bethesda, Maryland will open at 6 a.m.

: Stores will be open regular hours. Its 24-hour stores in Catonsville and Bethesda, Maryland will open at 6 a.m. H-E-B. Open regular hours, but the pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open regular hours, but the pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kroger : Open regular hours.

: Open regular hours. Stop & Shop: Stores open regular hours, but the pharmacies are closed.

Stores open regular hours, but the pharmacies are closed. 7-11: The convenience stores are generally open 24 hours, but hours of operation at some locations may vary.

CLOSED OR MODIFIED HOURS

ALDI : Closed.

: Closed. Publix hours : Operating hours will vary by store, with closure times occurring at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., a spokesperson said. The company recommends shoppers look up their local Publix store's hours at publix.com/storehours.

: Operating hours will vary by store, with closure times occurring at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., a spokesperson said. The company recommends shoppers look up their local Publix store's hours at publix.com/storehours. Trader Joe's : All stores will be closed.

: All stores will be closed. Whole Foods: Hours will vary from store to store; you can check ahead for operating hours at specific locations here.

What superstores are open on New Year's Day?



OPEN:

Target : Shoppers can expect regular store hours on New Year's Day, a Target spokesperson confirmed.

: Shoppers can expect regular store hours on New Year's Day, a Target spokesperson confirmed. Walmart: Open regular hours.

CLOSED:

Costco: All stores will be closed.

What restaurants are open on New Year's Day?

OPEN REGULAR HOURS

Chili's : Open regular hours.

: Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel : Open regular hours.

: Open regular hours. Dunkin' : Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. The company recommends checking for store hours via the Dunkin' mobile app.

: Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. The company recommends checking for store hours via the Dunkin' mobile app. IHOP : The pancake chain will be open on New Year's Day, but a spokesperson recommends that customer's check with their local IHOP for exact hours.

: The pancake chain will be open on New Year's Day, but a spokesperson recommends that customer's check with their local IHOP for exact hours. McDonald's: The burger chain's store hours vary by location, which can be found here.

The burger chain's store hours vary by location, which can be found here. Olive Garden : The chain will be open for regular business hours, but the company still recommends confirming ahead of time in case there are " specific local activities that may affect hours of operating."



: The chain will be open for regular business hours, but the company still recommends confirming ahead of time in case there are specific local activities that may affect hours of operating." Starbucks: Store hours will vary by location, so Starbucks recommends customers use its app before visiting.

Store hours will vary by location, so Starbucks recommends customers use its app before visiting. Taco Bell : Most locations will be open New Year's Day, but hours may vary. The company recommends calling your local restaurant for exact hours.

: Most locations will be open New Year's Day, but hours may vary. The company recommends calling your local restaurant for exact hours. Waffle House: The breakfast chain's locations are open.

LIMITED HOURS

Chick-fil-A: Open with limited operating hours on New Year's Day. Check with your local restaurant.

What drug stores are open on New Year's Day?

OPEN WITH VARYING HOURS

Walgreens : Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Day. Pharmacy hours will vary by location, so the company recommends checking its store locator or calling your local store. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.



: Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Day. Pharmacy hours will vary by location, so the company recommends checking its store locator or calling your local store. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Rite Aid: Open regular hours.

OPEN WITH SOME EXCEPTIONS

CVS: Many locations will have regular hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours, a spokesperson said. The company recommends calling your local store or checking cvs.com for the precise information and hours of operation.