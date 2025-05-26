Volpe's 3-run double and Yarbrough's solid start propel surging Yankees to 5-1 win over Angels

Watch CBS News
Anthony Volpe hit a three-run double during the Yankees' four-run fourth inning, and Ryan Yarbrough yielded two hits over six innings in New York's 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Cody Bellinger had two hits and an RBI in the Yankees' ninth victory in 10 games.

Zach Neto hit a leadoff homer for the Angels, who didn't score again. They've lost three straight after surprisingly getting to .500 last week with an eight-game winning streak.

Yarbrough (2-0) recovered and delivered with another strong outing for New York, striking out seven and eventually retiring 13 of his final 14 hitters. The former Dodgers left-hander has allowed five runs in 20 innings across four starts since joining the rotation this month.

Jack Kochanowicz (3-6) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh in another solid start for the Angels, but four of those hits came during the Yankees' rally in the fourth.

Neto hit a 440-foot shot — the longest of his career — to straightaway center on Yarbrough's sixth pitch. The shortstop has four leadoff homers this month to tie a franchise record.

Aaron Judge scored on Austin Wells' sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Chris Taylor went 0 for 3 and made a sprinting catch in the ninth inning while playing center field in his debut with the Angels, who signed the longtime Dodgers utilityman earlier Monday. The 34-year-old Taylor had barely played for the defending champions this season, but the Halos intend to start him several times a week.

Key moment

Kochanowicz retired his first nine batters, but then yielded three straight singles followed by a four-pitch walk to Bellinger before Volpe cleared the bases with one out.

Key stat

Volpe improved to 3 for 9 with 10 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (6-3, 2.88 ERA) faces Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60) when the series resumes Tuesday.

