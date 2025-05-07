Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Vietti Food Group recalls Yellowstone canned baked beans for unlabeled soy allergy

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Vietti Food Group is voluntarily recalling some canned baked beans for undeclared soy on the label that could people with a soy allergy at risk, the FDA said. 

The 15 oz. cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans were distributed in Illinois, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

The recalled cans are identified by Lot Code: Best if Used by Feb 17, 2028, which is printed on the bottom of each can.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have yet been reported, according to the FDA, but anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy would be at risk for a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the beans.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled beans can return them to the store for a full refund. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.