Are stores and banks open on Veterans Day? See what's operating on Nov. 11.

Veterans Day is here, the holiday celebrated annually to honor Americans who have served in the military.

The history of Veterans Day dates back to 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson set Nov. 11 that year as the first commemoration of Armistice Day after World War I. In 1956, Congress voted to change the name of the holiday from "Armistice Day" to "Veterans Day" to honor all veterans of all U.S. wars, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Given it's a federal holiday, many may be wondering whether stores, banks and grocery stores are operating with their normal hours. Here's what to know.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Americans should expect most bank branches to be closed on Nov. 11, given that Veterans Day is a Federal Reserve holiday. ATMs should be accessible.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

Yes, U.S. financial markets are open on Nov. 11, as the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange do not observe Veterans Day as a holiday. The stock market will next close on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.

Bond trading will be halted for Veterans Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, an industry trade group.

Is Costco open on Veterans Day?

Costco does not count Veterans Day among its holiday closures. Stores should be open during regular hours.

Are FedEx, UPS and USPS open on Veterans Day?

If you need to ship a package on Veterans Day, fear not: UPS and FedEx retail stores and shipping services will operate as normal on Nov. 11.

U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day, while all other mail will be suspended, according to the USPS.

Are other retailers open?

Most grocery stores and fast-food chains will remain open, although it's always a good idea to check local retailers' schedules and hours ahead of time. Some of the stores and restaurants that will remain open for Veterans Day this year include:

Aldi

Dunkin'

Home Depot

IHOP

KFC

Kroger

McDonald's

Petco

Sonic

Wegmans

Wendy's

Veterans Day Discounts

Several businesses offer Veterans Day discounts or deals to former military servicepeople and their families. The American Legion, a veterans organization with more than 1.6 million members, compiled a wide-ranging list of restaurant, retail and other deals geared to vets on Nov. 11.