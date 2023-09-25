Usher says performing during Super Bowl Halftime Show is "moment that I've waited my entire life for"

With anticipation building for his Super Bowl performance and the release of his new album "Coming Home," Usher fans have much to look forward to on February 11, 2024.

The eight-time Grammy winner said performing at halftime during Super Bowl LVIII is something he's always wanted to do since he first started his career.

"Thirty years ago I made a commitment to offer my best," Usher told "CBS Mornings." "And here 30 years later now, it's being rewarded with one of the most prestigious performances and stages anybody could ever play on."

"This is a moment that I've waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint. This is going to be a celebration," he said.

Usher said he had known days beforehand that this was a possibility but was in disbelief when Jay Z, who is helping to produce the halftime show, extended the invitation for the performance.

"He's like, 'It's your time. It's the magic moment,'" Usher said.

Usher said that his children had been rooting for him to perform at the Super Bowl for a while. "My kids were like, 'Dad, you should play the Super Bowl.' I'm telling you. There's a petition online, and I'm like, 'You know what, you gotta speak these things into existence,'" he said.

Reflecting on the legacy of Super Bowl performers like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Prince, Usher said his desire is to make sure his performance lives up to the high standards set by these iconic artists.

Usher said that choosing which of his hits to fit into the 13-minute performance is no small feat.

"I definitely have a long list of people who I have collaborated with and also too, a long list of songs that means so much to people. For experience I've had, there is a song," Usher said.

"So I'm trying to figure out how to entertain people and make certain they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment and make certain they have a show they will never forget," he said.

Super Bowl LVIII will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. The game and halftime show will air on CBS, and the halftime show is being sponsored by Apple Music.