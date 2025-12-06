Trump calls on Baseball Hall of Fame to admit Roger Clemens

Ahead of Sunday's announcement of the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Class, President Trump on Saturday called on the committee to admit pitcher Roger Clemens, who is one of eight players on the ballot.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, the president argued that the committee "should do the right thing by finally putting Roger Clemens, known as 'The Rocket,' in the Hall!," adding that Clemens is "clearly one of the Greatest Pitchers of All Time."

The president noted Clemens' 354 career wins, ninth all-time in Major League Baseball history, and his seven Cy Young awards, an annual achievement given out to the best pitchers in the American and National leagues. He also had 4,672 strikeouts, third all-time behind Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Randy Johnson (4,875).

The 63-year-old Clemens has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, which he has denied. In June of 2012, following a 10-week trial, a federal jury found Clemens not guilty of charges that he obstructed and lied to Congress in denying he had used PEDs.

Roger Clemens speaks on stage during The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis 39th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Hilton Midtown on Sept. 30, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"The only reason he is not is because of rumors and innuendo, which were not proven," Mr. Trump wrote. "He never tested positive and, when the Obama DOJ went after him in a criminal case claiming that he did take steroids, Roger, who has always denied taking any drugs, was FULLY ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES."

Clemens was charged over a deposition and congressional testimony he gave in February 2008 in a nationally televised hearing. The charges centered on his repeated denials that he used steroids and human growth hormone during a 24-year career.

In that 2008 hearing, Clemens told Congress that "no matter what we discuss here today, I'm never going to have my name restored."

He was denied election to the Hall for 10 straight years by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, with his final ballot appearance coming in 2022, his last year of eligibility under the traditional rules.

However, they are now in the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot, which according to the Hall "features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came since 1980."

The Hall in 2022 restructured its veterans committees for the third time in 12 years, setting up panels to consider the contemporary era from 1980 on as well as the classic era. The contemporary baseball era holds separate ballots for players and another for managers, executives and umpires.

Each committee meets every three years. Contemporary managers, executives and umpires will be considered in December 2026, classic era candidates in December 2027 and contemporary era players again in December 2028.

The contemporary committee features 16 members, including Hall of Fame players Ferguson Jenkins, Jim Kaat, Juan Marichal, Tony Pérez, Ozzie Smith, Alan Trammell and Robin Yount. They will be joined by former major league general managers Kim Ng, Doug Melvin, Tony Reagins and Terry Ryan, and media members Tyler Kepner and Jayson Stark of The Athletic and historian Steve Hirdt, the Hall said Tuesday.

Owners Mark Attanasio of the Milwaukee Brewers and Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels also are on the committee that gathers Sunday at the winter meetings in Orlando, Florida.

Each voter can select up to three candidates, and 75% or more of ballots are needed for election. Anyone chosen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 26 along with players voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, whose balloting will be announced on Jan. 20.

Under a change announced by the Hall last March, any candidate on the ballot who receives fewer than five votes will not be eligible for that committee's ballot during the next three-year cycle. A candidate who is dropped, later reappears on a ballot and again receives fewer than five votes would be barred from future ballot appearances.