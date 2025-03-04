Thomas Harley's late goal seals Stars 4-3 win over Devils

Thomas Harley scored from near the blue line with 4.8 seconds remaining, lifting Dallas to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night after the Stars squandered a two-goal lead in the third period.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Stars won for the 11th time in 14 games while trying to keep pace with Central Division-leading Winnipeg. Hintz has three goals and 11 assists in his last five games.

Wyatt Johnston followed a hat trick with an unassisted goal, and Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first goal of the season for the Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Brett Pesce each scored with a man advantage for the Devils. Meier and Hischier scored on power plays, and Pesce got the tying tally with 4:08 remaining at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty.

Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in his 11th victory as Jake Oettinger's backup. Jacob Markstrom had 17 stops for New Jersey in his second game back after missing five weeks with a knee injury.

Devils: New Jersey found a way to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period in its first game without leading scorer Jack Hughes. He injured his right arm and shoulder in a 2-0 loss at Vegas.

Stars: Two nights after going 4 for 4 on power plays in a 6-3 win over St. Louis, Dallas was 1 of 5. Hintz scored 12 seconds into a 5-on-3 for a 3-1 lead late in the second period.

At the end of Dallas' second power play, DeSmith stopped Brenden Dillon's shot on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box to preserve a 2-1 lead.

Hintz was a point shy of being the first player in franchise history with four points in three consecutive games.

New Jersey gets Winnipeg at home Friday. Calgary visits Dallas on Thursday.

