SoCal beaches face ongoing high surf warnings as massive waves threaten the coast

More powerful waves expected in SoCal on Friday More powerful waves expected in SoCal on Friday 02:21

Southern California anticipates large waves throughout the weekend, increasing flood risk and posing dangers for beach communities.

The entire coastline in Ventura County, including beaches, harbors, and piers, will be closed on Friday due to high surf and flooding concerns. The closures are listed below:

Ventura Pier

All Ventura Beaches

City of Oxnard

All City of Oxnard public beaches

City of Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme Pier

Faria Beach

Hobson Beach

Rincon Parkway RV Area

Kiddy Beach

Silverstrand Beach

Hollywood by the Sea California State Parks

Ventura State Beach

McGrath State Beach

Mandalay State Beach

San Buenaventura State Beach

Emma Wood Campground Harbors

Channel Islands Harbor Entry

Ventura Harbor Entry

A high surf warning was issued for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Waves ranging from 8 to 13 feet are expected, with the possibility of isolated sets reaching up to 20 feet.

#HighSurf watch our Ventura County Fire dozers, and scroll below to read about all the closures on Ventura county coastline. For your safety, please avoid the coastline during these high surf conditions.



WATCH

VCFD’s heavy equipment operators and their dozers continue to… pic.twitter.com/jw4Y7JWCxO — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 29, 2023

The NWS warns of extremely hazardous beach conditions, emphasizing the risk of drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties.

Forecasters highlight west-facing beaches such as Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes will be the areas with the highest surf.

A coastal flooding advisory will remain in effect for Los Angeles County beaches, including the Malibu coast and Catalina Island, until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Residents in the area should expect flooding in low-lying areas, including parking lots, beaches and walkways during high tide.

In Orange County, a high surf warning and coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Forecasters predict waves of 6 to 12 feet, with sets of up to 15 feet in northern Orange County.