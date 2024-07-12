New York City's Sob Parlour provides a paid place for people to cry in peace

"Sob Parlour" opens in New York City "Sob Parlour" opens in New York City for people who need a place to cry 01:48

You might have heard of rage rooms — places you can go to smash things to relieve some stress — but how about a place to go cry in peace and comfort?

That's the concept behind Sob Parlour in New York City, an idea that came to founder Anthony Villiotti after a mini-breakdown of his own a few months ago. Locations pop up around New York City with the most recent advertised for the city's financial district.

"You cry. You let it all out," Villiotti told CBS News. "I found tremendous benefit in crying, and I wondered what if people did it as more of a practice versus a reaction."

What does the Sob Parlour entail?

For thirty minutes at a time, clients can book a private room with music, written prompts and comfy furniture all meant to help bring on the waterworks. While pricing info isn't listed on its website, an Instagram post from March lists a Sob Parlour session for $20.

In the city, where finding a moment alone can be tough, Charley Garber says it's a tool that's been healing him through a rough patch. "I don't know if I would necessarily cry in public," Garber, a client, said. Instead, he uses the time to clear his head — and his eyes — without onlookers.

"(It) really allows you to, in private, dwell on thoughts and feelings that a workplace, a home, a spouse, kids may not afford all that much time to do in regular life," Garber said.

Can sobbing help relieve stress?

Researchers have found that a good cry can actually produce chemicals that help make us feel better, taking our brains out of stressful "fight or flight" mode.

"Reducing heart rate, allowing someone to relax, to calm down — for some, crying can elicit that response and feel like a relief," said Grace Tworek, clinical health psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

While crying can be a normal part of coping with challenges, mental health experts say people should consider professional help if their crying is impacting multiple areas of everyday life.

Tworek also cautions against only releasing negative emotions alone.

"I think the biggest thing is having a space to talk about the event, process what's happening and perhaps gain some understanding," she advised.