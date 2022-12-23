Samsung recalls 660,000 washing machines that pose a fire hazard

Samsung is recalling about 663,000 top-loading washing machines that can overheat and pose a fire hazard, the appliance company said on Thursday.

The company has received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" connected with the washers, 10 of which resulted in property damage. In addition, three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation, Samsung said.

The 14 models of washing machines were sold in the U.S. between June 2021 and December 2022, at stores including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and online at Samsung.com, the company said. They cost between $900 and $1,500.

The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors with model series numbers WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The full serial numbers associated with the washers are as follows:

Consumers can check the washer's label on the inside of the top lid or on the back of the washer to see if their model is subject to recall. People are warned not to use the machines until they've had a software update to prevent the short-circuiting that can lead to fire.

Washers that are Wi-Fi equipped and connected to the internet should automatically receive the software update. Customers can check if the software has been updated by following Samsung instructions here.

Owners of washers that don't have Wi-Fi capabilities, or who want to use a different method of updating software, should contact Samsung to receive a free dongle they can plug in and download the software repair.

Consumers can get in touch with Samsung online at http://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update or by calling 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern Time daily.