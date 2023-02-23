Police release bodycam footage of arrest of Orlando shootings suspect

3 killed in Orlando shooting rampage Child and TV news reporter among 3 killed in Orlando shooting rampage 01:38

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Thursday released body camera footage of the arrest of the suspect accused of killing three people — including a 9-year-old girl and a local TV news reporter — in shootings on Wednesday in Orlando.

The suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin in a car Wednesday morning and then, later in the afternoon, shooting at two TV journalists who were in the area covering the first homicide, and killing a girl and wounding her mother after entering a nearby home, according to police.

The bodycam video shows an officer driving up to Moses, arresting him with help from another officer and getting what looks like a gun out of the suspect's pocket.

This still image from bodycam footage shows officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida approaching Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who was arrested for the shooting deaths of three people in Orlando on Feb. 22, 2023. Orange County Sheriff's Office

Moses is seen screaming "I can't breathe!" while officers put him in handcuffs on the ground. "Relax," one deputy calmly tells him. "We are going to help you up, OK?"

Soon a deputy is heard saying "there's a zero in his pocket," meaning a weapon. After requesting a knife, the officers cut open Moses's pocket and extract what looks like a gun, while the suspect is heard screaming "they're killing me!" in the background. "Grab the zero," one deputy says, and the deputy who removes the gun says: "It's hot still."

This still image from bodycam footage shows officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida arresting Keith Melvin Moses, 19, after the shooting deaths of three people in Orlando on Feb. 22, 2023. Orange County Sheriff's Office

Police said detectives were in the process of getting a warrant for first degree murder in the shooting of Augustin when Moses was arrested. Additional charges, in relation to the two additional murders and the shootings of the victims that survived, will be added, police said.

Moses has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least 8 felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests. The charges include possession of a firearm by a minor and robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and videographer Jesse Walden, 29, were both shot Wednesday and were transported to the hospital, where Dylan died from his injuries. Walden remains in the hospital in critical condition, but was able to speak with investigators last night, according to police and a Spectrum News anchor.

At around the same time as police received the 911 calls about the attack on the journalists, a shooting was reported at a residence, where an unidentified woman and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot, police said. They were taken to the hospital, where 9-year-old T'yonna Major died from her injuries.

"It is unclear why the suspect entered that home," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference on Wednesday evening. The sheriff said they didn't yet know if the suspect had any connection to the news crew, or the mother and daughter.