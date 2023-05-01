Met Gala 2023 looks: See photos of the show-stopping red carpet arrivals

Stars come out in force for 2023 Met Gala

Stars come out in force for 2023 Met Gala

Stars come out in force for 2023 Met Gala

Quinta BrunsonCelebrities have begun to hit the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in New York City.

The event is a lavish fundraiser attended by politicians, celebrities and models that celebrates the opening of an annual fashion exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event is organized by Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's theme is centered around legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's long-time creative director who passed away in 2019 at age 85.

The decision to celebrate Lagerfeld at fashion's biggest night has received some criticism. Lagerfeld made fat-phobic and sexist comments throughout his career, including saying he was "fed up with" the #MeToo movement in 2018, and criticizing Adele's weight a decade ago.

But Wintour told CBS News' Gayle King that "Karl was provocative, and he was full of paradoxes. And I think sometimes he would say things … to shock, and not necessarily things that he believed in."

"Karl was a complicated man," she said, adding that the exhibition focuses on Lagerfeld's work and is not a biography.

Here are some of the photos of celebrities making their way across the red carpet.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lala Anthony

La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vittoria Ceretti

Vittoria Ceretti attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley Graham arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B



Cardi B attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ice Spice

Ice Spice attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose and Joseph Altuzarra attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ben Platt

Ben Platt attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Grace Elizabeth

Grace Elizabeth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amy Fine Collins

Amy Fine Collins attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Finneas



Finneas attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jared Leto

Jared Leto arrives dressed as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne