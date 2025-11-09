Paul Tagliabue, the NFL commissioner who ran the league for 17 years, dies at 84

Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner who led the league for 17 years, has died at the age of 84, his family confirmed to CBS News.

Tagliabue died from heart failure complicated by Parkinson's disease at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday, his family said.

Tagliabue was commissioner from 1989, when he succeeded Pete Rozelle, to 2006. He was succeeded by the current commissioner, Roger Goodell.

"All of us in the NFL are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Tagliabue, whose principled leadership and vision put the NFL on the path to unparalleled success," Goodell said in a statement on Sunday.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Paul Tagliabue during the Hall of Fame Press conference during the NFL Honors on Feb. 1, 2020. Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tagliabue oversaw a myriad of new stadiums and negotiated television contracts that added billions of dollars to the league's bank account. Under him, there were no labor stoppages.

During his time, Los Angeles lost two teams and Cleveland another, migrating to Baltimore before being replaced by an expansion franchise.

Tagliabue implemented a policy on substance abuse that was considered the strongest in all major sports. He also established the "Rooney Rule," in which all teams with coaching vacancies must interview minority candidates. It has since been expanded to include front-office and league executive positions.

Tagliabue was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of a special centennial class in 2020. He is survived by his wife, Chandler, son Drew, and daughter Emily.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.