From costume director to private banker, here's how much jobs pay in NYC

A new pay transparency law that forces employers to include salary ranges in job postings is shedding light on how much candidates can expert to earn in a range of roles before they even submit their resumes.

The New York City law, which went into effect this month, is part of a push from a growing number of U.S. cities and states to close gender and racial pay gaps and eliminate discrimination in hiring.

The law saves applicants from wasting time applying for jobs with salaries that don't meet their expectations. And it gives workers a window into how much professionals outside of their own industries can earn annually.

Here are employers' "good faith" estimates for how much a range of jobs — from COVID-19 test swabber to transit workers to private banker — pay today.

Dog walker at City Tails NYC

Salary: $30,000-$40,000 per year

Job duties include dog walks, overnight stays at a doggy daycare center and weekend work. Dog walkers will pick up dogs from apartments, walk them in small groups for up to an hour and drop them off at their homes.

Dog walkers earn between $30,000 and $40,000 a year. Getty Images

Senior director of residential life at Barnard College

Salary: $80,000-$85,000 per year

Responsibilities include developing a residential education program and managing crises within the college's dorms. The position comes with an on-campus apartment.

General superintendent of train signals at Metropolitan Transit Authority

Salary: $104,077 - $154,437 per year

The successful applicant will inspect, test, repair and maintain train control signals and signal equipment for the city's sprawling subway system.

COVID swabber at Epic Healthcare

Salary: $22 per hour ($44,000 per year working full-time)

Duties include administering COVID-19 tests from a mobile testing truck. Good communication skills and New York State medical certification are required.

A testing outfit is offering $22 an hour for Covid swabbers. Getty Images

Private banker at JPMorgan Chase

Salary: $300,000 - $500,000

A banker at the J.P. Morgan Private Bank is responsible for managing client relationships as well as acquiring new clients. The private bank provides financial solutions, including investment management, to high net worth individuals and businesses.

Costume director at The Public Theater

Salary: $80,000-$85,000

Qualifications include a comprehensive knowledge of costume history and processes, and duties range from costume maintenance and coordination with vendors to budget management.

Press assistant at the New York City Mayor's office

Salary: $85,000-$95,000

Duties include media monitoring, fielding media inquiries, prepping senior administration officials for interviews and planning events to communicate information to the public.

Senior wild animal keeper, marine mammals and birds, at the New York Aquarium

Salary: $46,875 per year

The animal keeper will train, maintain and strengthen each animal's natural behaviors and ensure its overall well-being. The successful candidate is also responsible for guest safety when interacting with animals and must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Animal keepers at the New York Aquarium earn $46,875 per year. Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Curatorial assistant of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art



Salary: $63,989 per year

Duties include researching and planning exhibitions, writing and producing museum publications and materials. Master's degree in art history required.

Director of security at The Mark Hotel

Salary: $90,000 - $120,000 per year

Duties include planning, evaluating and supervising the hotel's security operations, liaising with NYPD and other agencies. Must protect property assets, employees and guests.