Jazz Chisholm Jr. helps Yankees win 4-3 win over Tigers

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered, drove in two runs and scored twice and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Chisholm scored on Jose Caballero's RBI groundout in the fourth inning before hitting a two-run homer in the sixth as New York ended a three-game losing streak and stopped Detroit's four-game winning streak.

Carlos Rodón (4-2) picked up the win, allowing three runs and six hits with two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Three relievers finished, with David Bednar getting the final four outs for his 15th save.

Casey Mize (2-5) gave up four runs and eight hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six while giving the Tigers their 27th straight game in which the starting pitcher allowed four or fewer runs.

Detroit took the lead with two runs in the third. Zach McKinstry hit a one-out single and took third when Ben Malgeri singled in his first major-league at-bat. McKinstry scored on Rodon's wild pitch and Malgeri came home on Dillon Dingler's base hit.

After Caballero made it 2-1 with his run-scoring groundout in the fourth, Cody Bellinger threw out Riley Greene at the plate to end the bottom of the inning.

The Yankees went up 4-2 with three runs in the sixth. With one out, Paul Goldschmidt beat out a rare infield single before Chisholm homered to right-center. Caballero's two-out single brought Tyler Holton out of the bullpen, but Austin Wells doubled to give the Yankees a two-run lead.

Dingler and Matt Vierling started the bottom of the inning with back-to-back doubles, cutting New York's lead to 4-3.

The teams finish their three-game series Wednesday night with Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.02) facing LHP Ryan Weathers (2-5, 4.13).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb