New Jersey to offer digital driver's license option

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed new legislation this week creating the option for digital driver's licenses and digital non-driver identification cards.

"Digital driver's licenses will make life easier for drivers across New Jersey," Murphy said. "Innovation has always been at the core of who we are as a state, and my administration has embraced that spirit to deliver practical solutions that improve everyday life for our people. By bringing government services into the digital age, we're setting a new standard for how the public interacts with State agencies."

The bill's sponsors include Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblymen William Sampson IV and Clinton Calabrese, former Senator Nellie Pou, and Senator Patrick Diegnan.

Currently, at least 15 states and Puerto Rico have implemented mDL programs, with another 10 states and Washington, DC, planning to follow. The Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations Act allocated $1.5 million towards implementing mDLs, with these resources remaining available for FY2026.

"With so much being done on smartphones these days, it's only logical to offer New Jersey residents the option of a mobile driver license or non-driver ID, Latrecia Littles-Floyd, Acting Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission said. "We are excited by the signing of this legislation, which empowers the Motor Vehicle Commission to develop a secure, convenient, and user-friendly mobile ID. Our team looks forward to giving New Jerseyans greater flexibility in verifying their identity as they go about their day-to-day lives, aligning our State and people with an increasingly digital world."

The program is not directly related to the REAL ID requirements, which are already in effect.