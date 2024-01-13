New Hampshire firefighters battle massive blaze after multiple oil tankers catch fire

New Hampshire firefighters are battling a massive blaze after multiple oil tankers caught fire on Saturday, the Exeter Fire Department said on X.

Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire. pic.twitter.com/qCVVvZd7So — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 13, 2024

Three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping, caught fire, officials said, setting off a blaze large enough to require the assistance of a crash truck. A truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport arrived to provide foam fire suppression, the fire department said. A Southeast HAZMAT team with 500 gallons of foam also arrived to assist various fire crews on site.

Video from the scene posted by the Exeter Fire Department shows burnt-out truck bodies engulfed in red-hot flames.

Officials reported that there were no injuries.

Exeter firefighters along with crews from several communities continue to work the scene of a massive fire involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping. pic.twitter.com/mrvIBLGRDc — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.