Milk carton shortage leaves some schools scrambling for options

Milk does a body good — and that's why schools nationwide are scrambling for options to ensure students don't miss a precious drop during a paper carton shortage.

Some schools have followed federal guidelines issued last week by the USDA, which said the agency was aware "multiple states are experiencing milk supply chain challenges related to packaging issues." The USDA said it considers the shortage a "temporary emergency condition" and that schools can be flexible in how they deliver milk to students, such as by serving it in cups instead of the usual cartons.

California, Pennsylvania and New York have advised their school districts to be flexible in how they get milk to their students. A required staple in many school breakfast and lunch programs, milk provides protein and nutrition to children and families who might not otherwise have access.

The California Department of Education said in a statement that school programs should follow federal guidelines and "allow flexibilities" during the carton shortage.

Numerous New York school systems, which have been hit especially hard by the shortage, are reporting that they are working on solutions to get milk to children. The dairy cooperative Upstate Niagara Cooperative said in a statement to CBS News that "a significant industry supplier of half-pint milk carton packaging is experiencing operational challenges." The cooperative said it still intends to deliver milk to its school customers in half-gallon containers in order to "nourish life" and contribute to children's growth, development and learning.

In New York state, the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, about 25 minutes from Syracuse, said in a statement that they purchased a one-month supply of "water bottles to replace milk." The school district also said they would look into making bulk milk purchases and then pouring the milk into cups for the children, but the option is more labor intensive and the school would also need to find cooler space.

Neighboring school district West Genesee said in a statement "once our current supply of milk in cartons is gone, we will serve milk in a cup with a lid."

Liverpool School district said in a statement once one pint cartons run out, chocolate milk will not be available.

Holley Central School District, about 30 minutes from Rochester, close to the Canadian border, said in a letter to parents that dairy farm cooperative Upstate Farms said that the shortage could last for months, but that the producer "expects to see improvement in supply by early 2024."

Some schools in Wisconsin switched to distributing fresh milk to their students in plastic pouches after two milk carton plants closed last year, reported the Wisconsin State Farmer.