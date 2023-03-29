Twitter restricts Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over Nashville school shooting-related "vengeance" post

New details about Nashville shooter emerge New details about Nashville school shooter emerge 04:59

Twitter has temporarily restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional account after the Georgia Republican tweeted a graphic that referred to a "Trans Day of Vengeance" following the school shooting in Nashville.

Greene posted a screenshot on her personal account on Tuesday of the notice that said some of her congressional account's features were being temporarily suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

"My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called 'Trans Day of Vengeance.' The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter," she tweeted.

Greene's tweet seems to have been about a demonstration organized for Saturday in front of the Supreme Court.

The Trans Radical Activist Network, Our Rights DC and other groups are putting together the event to protest the anti-trans legislation and violence that transgender people in the U.S. continue to face.

The event, the groups said, "is about unity, not inciting violence," adding that violence isn't encouraged or welcomed at the event.

The groups also said they are "horrified" and "outraged" by shooting at The Covenant School but they reject "any connection" between that and their protest.

"Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence. We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication of our existence," the groups said in a joint statement. "It is also a call to our allies to stand up and fight with us to bring down the forces that try to divide and subjugate us all."

Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin, said it had to "sweep" the platform to remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the graphic.

"We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them," Irwin tweeted.

"'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is OK," Irwin said.

"The graphic was reported by a high number of users across our platform yesterday and yes, I'm sure the timing of that was due to heightened sensitivity to the language, given the tragic events in Nashville," Irwin added. "We always evaluate tweets driving a sudden spike in user complaints."

Six people, including three nine-year-olds, were killed in the Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The shooter, Audrey Hale, was killed by police during the attack and was identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media. But authorities have not said there is any connection whatsoever between the shooter's gender identity and a motive for the shooting.

Greene has been a vocal critic of transgender rights and last year supported a proposal to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Twitter has previously suspended Greene over her tweets about vaccines in violation of its COVID-19 misinformation policy and for false claims about election fraud.