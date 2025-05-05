Kamala Harris makes Met Gala debut, says art and politics are related

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, days after her anticipated return to the public stage, where she delivered her first major speech since losing the 2024 presidential election.

It was Harris' first time at the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In an interview with Vogue published ahead of the blue carpet event, Harris emphasized the importance of art and how it intertwines with politics.

"Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics," Harris told Vogue. "Artistic expression — whether it's dance, music, visual arts or fashion — has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words. Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go."

To embrace the 2025 Met Gala theme, inspired by the Met's exhibit "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the former vice president wore a black-and-white Off-White gown designed by the brand's creative director IB Kamara, according to Vogue. Harris attended with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Vogue said.

While politicians are no strangers to the Met Gala, many of them have been local New York City lawmakers in recent years, including Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In 2022, Hillary Clinton returned to fashion's biggest night 21 years after her debut. And in 1977, Ronald Reagan attended the Met Gala between his terms as governor of California and president of the United States.

Harris may be eyeing a political return of her own.

Speaking in San Francisco last week, in her first major public remarks since her 2024 presidential defeat, Harris blasted President Trump's economic agenda, including his tariffs. She also suggested she's been having conversations about her future, as California prepares to elect its next governor in 2026 and Democrats search for a presidential candidate to run in 2028.

"Everybody is asking me, 'Well, what've you been thinking about these days,'" she said.

Sources familiar with Harris' thinking told CBS News she's weighing a gubernatorial bid in her home state, a third run for the presidency or not seeking elected office.