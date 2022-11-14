John Aniston, "Days of Our Lives" star, dies at 89, his daughter Jennifer Aniston says

John Aniston, the Hollywood actor best known for his longstanding role on "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 89.

His daughter, actor Jennifer Aniston, announced the news of her father's death in an Instagram tribute posted on Monday morning, saying John Aniston died peacefully on Friday, which was Veteran's Day. John Aniston served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy for several years in the mid-1950s, after graduating from Pennsylvania State University. He recalled performing in plays at local theaters while on active duty in Panama in a 2019 interview with the Television Academy.

Jennifer Aniston's message was accompanied by multiple photos of them together, dating back to her early childhood.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," wrote the "Friends" and "Morning Show" star. "⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she continued, finishing with, "I'll love you till the end of time" and "don't forget to visit."

John Aniston, born Yannis Anastassakis in Greece, stepped into his most famous role, Victor Kiriakis, on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in 1985. His performance earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which he won, in 2022.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2012. Chris Pizzello / AP

Jennifer Aniston appeared virtually at the award ceremony to accept the accolade on behalf of her father, and described the experience as "truly a special moment" for her.

"It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," she said.

In addition to his daughter, John Aniston is survived by his son, Alex Aniston, and Alex's mother, Sherry Rooney.