JetBlue announces direct flights between New York and Paris will begin June 29

JetBlue announced on "CBS Mornings" that direct flights between New York and Paris will begin on June 29 and can be booked starting Tuesday.

Roundtrip fares for flights heading from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris start at $479. Trips starting in Paris and heading to New York start at 399 euros, according to the airline, which said flights will operate daily.

JetBlue launched transatlantic service in August 2021 with flights between New York and London. By introducing service to Paris, JetBlue says it will play "a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have dominated this route for decades."

Passengers will have the option to book coach and "Mint suites," which offer lie-flat seats.

"We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a news release.

