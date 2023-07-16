Country singer Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering heat stroke on stage

Country singer Jason Aldean will reschedule a concert cut short after he suffered a heatstroke on stage, a representative confirmed.

Aldean took the stage on Saturday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, where temperatures reached a high of 89 degrees.

At one point during the performance, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing before running off stage, footage shared by fans showed.

The venue on Sunday confirmed that the show would be rescheduled to an undetermined date and that Aldean is doing well.

"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date," Xfinity Theatre said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason."

"A rep confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing a heat stroke during last night's performance," the statement added. "Please stay tuned to all social media for updates as they become available."