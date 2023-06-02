Jacky Oh, Wild 'N Out cast member, dead at 32

Jacky Oh, a former cast member on the "Wild N' Out" improv comedy show, has died at the age of 32, a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Jacky, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, first appeared on the show in 2014. She was the longtime partner of Wild N' Out alum and YouTube personality DC Young Fly, and they have three children together.

Jacky Oh has died at the age of 32. / Getty Images

TMZ reported Smith died in Miami on Wednesday. Her cause of death has not been released.

In a tweet from Wild N' Out's account, a BET spokesperson called her "family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons," the spokeperson's tweet added. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aAirfRC5Tc — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) June 1, 2023

Many of Smith's posts on social media featured her and DC Young Fly's two young daughters, Nova and Nala, and their son Prince, who was born last year. One of her final videos showed them sleeping on a couch together.

Tributes started to pour in for the MTV star, who was also a model and ran a lip gloss business. Cardi B posted a photo of Jacky Oh with her kids on her Instagram Stories and captioned the picture, "My heart hurt for them beautiful babies."

The artist Meek Mill tweeted condolences. "PRAYERS TO THE BRO DC YOUNG FLY AND HIS FAMILY," the rapper wrote.

BET is a subsidiary of CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global.