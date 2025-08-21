Residents, tourists and beach patrols cope with Hurricane Erin impacts along the Jersey Shore

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol pickup trucks were driving up and down the beaches Thursday as crews made sure people only went into the water as deep as their ankles.

While the ocean was mostly off limits, people were still allowed to go in. The captain of the beach patrol estimated the waves were running between 8-12 feet.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said they were busy alerting people in areas susceptible to flooding, and letting people know they have to remain alert.

A few miles to the south in Cape May, Cove Beach was a surfer's paradise. And there was a large crowd watching and checking out an angry ocean.

Over at The Lobster House, owner Keith Laudeman was keeping a close eye on the tidal forecast.

The street in front of the restaurant is prone to flooding. This time of year, they see more than 1,000 people nightly for dinner service.

Laudeman said they'd make the call about whether to close depending on the forecast.

"Mainly for us, it's how high the tide is," said Laudeman. "I can't bring people in and out of here when I've got a load of water. A little concerned about tonight." The business later announced on social media it would be closed for the evening.

Families visit Ocean City beach to see the weather conditions

While it was hardly a beach day, the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, is still the main attraction.

Around 3:30 p.m., everyone's phones on the boardwalk started buzzing.

This was the emergency alert from the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management, warning about flooding and dangerous surf.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"We are expecting the surf to get pretty high, 17 foot, I think is what the last report I heard, which is massive for us," said Erich Becker, chief of operations of Ocean City Beach Patrol. "But more importantly, we're supposed to get that surge where the water's going to come all the way up."

While the boardwalk was certainly crowded, the beach wasn't completely empty. No swimming was allowed, and lifeguards were enforcing that.

Families and couples came to see the conditions, checking out what the hurricane is causing, even though it's hundreds of miles out at sea.

Cape May County officials warned that Thursday night's high tide would bring the most severe impact.

Families vacationing for the week said they were still making the best of their time down the shore.