Good Samaritan rescues chihuahua running down busy highway in New York

A car chase happened on New York highway, but it didn't involve the police!

It involved a little chihuahua named "Bean" who found himself in the HOV lane with a bunch of traffic on the Staten Island Expressway.

In dashcam video captured by Katie Montello, you can see him sprinting and weaving across four lanes of traffic as he frantically tried to escape the fast-moving cars. Some drivers even got out of their vehicles and tried to grab him but weren't successful.

It wasn't until a sympathetic woman got out of her vehicle and chased the dog on foot for half a mile before corralling him.

The good Samaritan was able to scoop him up with a towel after other vehicles helped create a blockade in the road.

Bean was reunited with his owner after his rescuers posted a photo of him in a community Facebook group.