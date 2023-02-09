House Democrats file resolution attempting to expel George Santos from Congress

Campaign of Deceit | CBS Reports Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos | CBS Reports 22:37

Washington — A group of House Democrats on Thursday filed a resolution seeking to expel embattled New York's Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress, as new details emerge about federal scrutiny into his work for a company accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

The resolution is mostly symbolic and unlikely to reach the floor for a vote, as House GOP leadership has so far declined to call on Santos to resign. Santos has admitted to fabricating several aspects of his work history and education, and now faces several investigations, including probes related to his finances and his fundraising for charity.

"We gave him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to do so," Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the freshman lawmaker who is spearheading House Democrats' effort, said during a press conference unveiling the expulsion resolution outside the Capitol.

Santos told reporters Thursday afternoon that he won't step down.

The new CBS Reports documentary, "Campaign of Deceit," revealed that Santos' work for an investment firm that was later accused of being a Ponzi scheme attracted scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a witness who fielded questions from investigators. Santos told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday that he was unaware of any wrongdoing at the firm, known as Harbor City Capital.

Santos' support in the party is not universal. He and GOP Sen. Mitt Romney had a tense exchange shortly before the State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which the Utah senator told Santos he didn't belong in Congress. Multiple other Republicans, including several from New York, have said he should resign.

Expelling a member from the House requires the support of two thirds of members under the Constitution.

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York said it's a "shame that it has come to this."

"He should have resigned," Goldman said. "He should not be a member of Congress, and we are left with no choice but to put a resolution on the House floor to expel him from Congress. He defrauded his voters. He defrauded the state of New York."

Goldman added that Santos is "not just a simple liar," but a "conman who does not belong in Congress."

Santos told colleagues late last month that he wouldn't serve on committees while investigations into his activities are ongoing. He didn't answer questions at the Capitol on Thursday about the expulsion resolution.