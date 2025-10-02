Former stylist for Sean "Diddy" Combs details his alleged abuse, says he feared for his life the "whole time"

Ex-stylist for Sean "Diddy" Combs suing for alleged abuse says he feared for his life

In his first TV interview, a former stylist for Sean "Diddy" Combs told "CBS Mornings" he feared for his life the "whole time" he worked for the music mogul – from around 2008 to 2018.

Deonte' Nash, who testified against Combs at his federal criminal trial earlier this year, filed a lawsuit last week alleging Combs physically and sexually abused him for years. Combs vehemently denies the allegations.

"I said, 'He's going to kill us.' He is going to kill us," Nash told CBS News' Jericka Duncan in an interview airing Friday on "CBS Mornings."

Nash's lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles against Combs and his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, states that Nash "personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment," including "forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death." He's seeking general and compensatory damages as well as punitive damages in the case.

Combs' attorney Erica Wolff rejected Nash's claims and said his complaint was "riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record" established in court.

"Mr. Nash's tabloid-style accusations are insulting not only to Mr. Combs, but also to the countless individuals who worked honorably and professionally within his companies," Wolff said in a statement. "In court, the truth will prevail, as it did in his criminal trial: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman. Mr. Combs looks forward to clearing his name again in a court of law where truth matters."

Nash, who began working for Combs at 21 years old, said it felt normal for him to prepare for things to turn dark at any point, alleging he even packed a to-go bag filled with clothes and shoes and had cash on hand in case he had to go into hiding.

"Who are we going to tell? Like who exactly were we going to tell? Who are we going to call? Ghostbusters?" asked Nash, shaking his head. "There was no one there to save us."

Combs, who has been locked up in a Brooklyn federal jail for nearly 13 months, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after being found guilty in July of two counts of prostitution-related charges. Prosecutors are seeking a more than 11-year prison term, while Combs' defense team is asking for no more than 14 months, arguing that he's already served enough time behind bars.