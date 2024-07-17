Here are the full 2024 Emmy nominations, with "Shogun," "The Bear" leading the pack

Nominations for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday, with "Shōgun," "The Bear," "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Baby Reindeer" all earning multiple major nods.

"The Bear," which won almost all of the major awards in the comedy categories during the previous Emmy broadcast, set a new record for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series with 23. Previously, the record was held by "30 Rock," which got 22 nominations in 2009.

"Shōgun" earned the most nominations for a drama program this season with 25 nominations overall. "Only Murders in the Building" earned 21 nominations, "True Detective: Night Country" earned 19," and "The Crown" snagged 18 nominations in its final season.

By network, Netflix continued its reign with 107 nominations this year, followed by FX with 93 and HBO with 91.

"The Morning Show" secured half of the nominations in the drama series categories for supporting acting with seven total: Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Jon Hamm, who also earned a lead acting nomination for his role in "Fargo."

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actors Tony Hale, who won two Emmys for "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy award for "Abbott Elementary" and was once again nominated this year for her supporting performance in that show.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Here are the contenders in the Emmy Award's top categories:

Outstanding drama series

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Fallout" (Prime Video)

"The Gilded Age" (HBO)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

"Shōgun" (FX)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"3 Body Problem" (Netflix)



Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Ripley" (Netflix)

"True Detective: Night Country" (HBO)

Outstanding television movie

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" (Peacock)

"Quiz Lady" (Hulu)

"Red, White & Royal Blue" (Prime Video)

"Scoop" (Netflix)

"Unfrosted" (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Traitors" (Peacock)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding scripted variety series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher" (CBS)

"The 66th Grammy Awards" (CBS)

"The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" (Netflix)

"The Oscars" (ABC)

"The 76th Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

"Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden" (CBS)

"Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer" (Netflix)

"Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic" (CBS)

"Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die" (HBO)

"Trevor Noah: Where Was I" (Netflix)

Outstanding game show

"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

"Jeopardy!" (ABC/syndicated)

"Password" (NBC)

"The Price is Right at Night" (CBS)

"Wheel of Fortune" (ABC/syndicated)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"



Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun"

Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"



Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"

Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"

John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders in the Building"

Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"

Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"

Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear"

Will Poulter, "The Bear"

Outstanding directing for a drama series

"The Crown," Stephen Daldry (episode: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep")

"The Morning Show," Mimi Leder (episode: "The Overview Effect")

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Hiro Murai (episode: "First Date")

"Shōgun," Frederick E.O. Toye (episode: "Crimson Sky")

"Slow Horses," Saul Metzstein (episode: "Strange Games")

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," Salli Richardson-Whitfield (episode: "Beat L.A.")

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary," Randall Einhorn (episode: "Party")

"The Bear," Christopher Storer (episode: "Fishes")

"The Bear," Ramy Youssef (episode: "Honeydew")

"The Gentlemen," Guy Ritchie (episode: "Refined Aggression")

"Hacks," Lucia Aniello (episode: "Bulletproof")

"The Ms. Pat Show," Mary Lou Belli (episode: "I'm the Pappy")

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

"Baby Reindeer," Weronika Tofilska (episode: "Episode 4")

"Fargo," Noah Hawley (episode: "The Tragedy of the Commons")

"Feud: Capote vs. the Swans," Gus Van Sant (episode: "Pilot")

"Lessons in Chemistry," Millicent Shelton (episode: "Poirot")

"Ripley," Steven Zaillian (series)

"True Detective: Night Country," Issa López (series)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

"The Crown," Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare (episode: "Ritz")

"Fallout," Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner (episode: "The End")

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover (episode: "First Date")

"Shōgun," Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks (episode: "Anjin")

"Shōgun," Rachel Kondo & Caitlin Puente (episode: "Crimson Sky")

"Slow Horses," Will Smith (episode: "Negotiating with Tigers")

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson (episode: "Career Day")

"The Bear," Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo (episode: "Fishes")

"Girls5eva," Meredith Scardino & Sam Means (episode: "Orlando")

"Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky (episode: "Bulletproof")

"The Other Two," Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider (episode: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good")

"What We Do in the Shadows," Jake Bender & Zach Dunn (episode: "Pride Parade")

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

"Baby Reindeer," Richard Gadd (series)

"Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker (episode: "Joan is Awful")

"Fargo," Noah Hawley (episode: "The Tragedy of the Commons")

"Fellow Travelers," Ron Nyswaner (episode: "You're Wonderful")

"Ripley," Steven Zaillian (series)

"True Detective: Night Country," Issa López (episode: "Part 6")