Chef and "The Bear" actor Matty Matheson joins Detroit restaurant to debut new menu

(CBS DETROIT) - Canadian chef Matty Matheson, who stars in the award-winning show "The Bear," has teamed up with Detroit restaurant Standby to debut a new menu.

The menu, which debuts in late July, will feature a variety of dishes with Matheson's "bold, hearty flavors," according to a news release.

"I grew up in a border town, and I loved it," Matheson said in the release. "I would go over to Buffalo to eat at old diners and hot dog stands or watch punk shows. I believe that Detroit and Buffalo share many similarities: both are quintessentially American, working-class cities renowned for their storied food culture. I have a lot of respect and admiration for cities like that, and I'm excited to add to the fold of what makes Detroit such an iconic city."

Matheson, who plays handyman Neil Fak in "The Bear," shared the news about the collaboration on social media, saying "DETROIT!!!!!! (Standby) KITCHEN OPENS JULY 19TH I'M HERE WE'RE HERE LET'S F****** GO."

Standby, located at 225 Gratiot Ave., opened in 2015 in Detroit's Belt Alley. According to its website, it was a semi-finalist in 2017 and 2018 for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program.

"Our vision for Standby has always been to evolve and grow with the times," owner and operating partner Joe Robinson said in the news release. "We want Standby to be a place that outlives us, and that requires embracing change, innovation, and bold moves. We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Matty and his incredible team, not only for their culinary talents but also because they're genuinely wonderful people."