Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills said Friday in a statement that Hamlin's "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the team said he joined players and coaches for their daily meeting via FaceTime and said: "Love you boys."

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin was also been able to grip people's hands.

"So we know that it's not only that the lights are on. We know that he's home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."