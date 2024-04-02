CSX adds freight route to transport cargo to New York with Port of Baltimore closed

CSX helps alleviate delays at Port of Baltimore with extra freight trains CSX helps alleviate delays at Port of Baltimore with extra freight trains 00:21

BALTIMORE - CSX added a new freight route to transport cargo to New York while limited activity continues at the Port of Baltimore.

This will help get more shipments moving while maritime traffic is impacted by the Key Bridge collapse.

"CSX is taking proactive steps to help mitigate freight shipment disruptions in the transportation industry by launching a dedicated service solution between Baltimore and New York, in response to the devastating March 26 incident in which a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge leading to its collapse," the train company said.

The routes will be implemented next week to help with managing the traffic flow that would typically transit through the Port of Baltimore and transport freight between New York and Baltimore.

"While the timeline for resuming freight operations at the Port of Baltimore remains uncertain, we are in constant communication with our customers, providing timely updates on the status of their shipments," CSX said. "CSX is fully dedicated to meeting our customers' transportation needs during this challenging period."

The Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship on March 26 and collapsed, sending eight construction workers into the Patapsco River.

Two of them survived, two others were recovered in a submerged truck and four others are still missing and presumed to be dead.

A second temporary passage was cleared Tuesday for commercial and essential ships in the Patapsco River following the collapse of the Key Bridge.

The 14-foot channel along the south of the disaster site will allow marine vessels access to the Port of Baltimore. An 11-foot channel, 264-feet wide, opened on Monday on the northeast side.