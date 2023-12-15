3 hostages in Gaza were killed by friendly fire, Israeli military says

U.S. urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians U.S. again urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza; Sullivan to meet Palestinian president 05:44

Three hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were mistakenly killed by friendly fire, the Israeli military said in a statement Friday.

During combat operations in Shejaiya, a dense neighborhood in the Gaza City area where fighting has been taking place, the Israeli military said troops "mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat." Troops fired at the three and they were killed, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Israeli military said the bodies have been returned to Israel and the identities of the three were confirmed.

Samer Talalka and Yotam Haim, who were both kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, were identified by the IDF as two of the hostages killed. The family of the third hostage killed requested that his name not be released.

The Israeli military said it "began reviewing the incident immediately."

"The IDF emphasizes that this is an active combat zone in which ongoing fighting over the last few days has occurred. Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field," the military's statement said. "The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home."

Bodies of three other hostages were recovered this week, according to previous statements from the Israeli military. The body of Elia Toledano, a 28-year-old man with French citizenship, was returned on Friday, the IDF said. On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it recovered the bodies of Eden Zakaria, 27, and Ziv Dado, 36.

The Israeli government has said there are an estimated 137 hostages still being held by Hamas.