How to watch the 2025 Tony Awards nominations announcement

By
Jennifer Earl
Vice President of Growth & Engagement at CBS News and Stations
Jennifer Earl is the Vice President of Growth & Engagement at CBS News and Stations. Jennifer has previously written for outlets including The Daily Herald, The Gazette, NBC News, Newsday, Fox News and more.
Jennifer Earl

/ CBS News

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will reveal nominees for the 2025 Tony Awards for a selection of categories exclusively on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday. 

Theater fans can catch some early categories on "CBS Mornings," airing on CBS and Paramount+, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The rest of the nominations will be shared on the Tony Awards' YouTube channel at 9 a.m. ET. 

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The Oscar-nominated actress said she proud to take on the "glorious honor."

How to watch 2025 Tony Awards nominations announcement

  • What: 2025 Tony Awards nominees revealed
  • Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. ET on "CBS Mornings"
  • On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here
  • Online stream: Paramount+

Full list of 2025 Tony Awards nominations

Check back here for a full list of nominees after they are announced.

Watch the 2025 Tonys live on CBS television stations and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but on-demand video will be available the day after the special airs on Monday, June 9. (CBS News is owned by Paramount Global, which offers the streaming service Paramount+.)

Jennifer Earl

Jennifer Earl is the Vice President of Growth & Engagement at CBS News and Stations. Jennifer has previously written for outlets including The Daily Herald, The Gazette, NBC News, Newsday, Fox News and more.

