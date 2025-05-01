How to watch the 2025 Tony Awards nominations announcement

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will reveal nominees for the 2025 Tony Awards for a selection of categories exclusively on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.

Theater fans can catch some early categories on "CBS Mornings," airing on CBS and Paramount+, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The rest of the nominations will be shared on the Tony Awards' YouTube channel at 9 a.m. ET.

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The Oscar-nominated actress said she proud to take on the "glorious honor."

How to watch 2025 Tony Awards nominations announcement

What : 2025 Tony Awards nominees revealed

: 2025 Tony Awards nominees revealed Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET on "CBS Mornings"

8:30 a.m. ET on "CBS Mornings" On TV: CBS television stations ( find your local station here

CBS television stations ( Online stream: Paramount+

Full list of 2025 Tony Awards nominations

Check back here for a full list of nominees after they are announced.

Watch the 2025 Tonys live on CBS television stations and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but on-demand video will be available the day after the special airs on Monday, June 9. (CBS News is owned by Paramount Global, which offers the streaming service Paramount+.)