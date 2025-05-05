Lebron James confirms he will miss 2025 Met Gala due to knee injury

Lebron James, honorary co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, has announced he will miss one of fashion's biggest nights due to a knee injury.

The NBA All-Star posted on X on Monday morning, saying he'd be missing the event after an injury he sustained at the end of the basketball season. It is unclear when he suffered the injury.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Harry How / Getty Images

"Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!" his post said.

James also wrote that his wife, Savannah, will still be attending the event.

The Lakers were recently eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs after losing their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored for You." The inspiration for the theme comes from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

The theme is meant to explore Black style through the history of dandyism.

"We're going to see lots of suits, I think in all shapes, sizes, colors," said Complex Editor-in-Chief Aria Hughes, CBS News reported. "I think designers are going to play in different ways, and then hopefully lay in some storytelling. I hope to see some archival pieces from Black designers, like a Patrick Kelly or a Willi Smith. So I'm really hoping that people have fun with it."

Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor Anna Wintour will be co-chairing this year's event.

The event will be streamed on the official 2025 Met Gala livestream.