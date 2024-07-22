Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faces fierce grilling at first hearing on Trump shooting
Washington — Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced withering criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike in her first testimony about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, with lawmakers furious over her unwillingness to answer questions about the security failures at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Cheatle told members of the House Oversight Committee that the attack was the "most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades, and repeatedly said she takes full responsibility for the security lapses.
But her promise for accountability did little to quiet the calls for her to resign. Several Democrats on the committee, including ranking member Jamie Raskin of Maryland, joined Republicans in calling for her to step down.
"This relationship is irretrievable at this point and I think that the director has lost the confidence of Congress at a very urgent and tender moment in the history of the country, and we need to quickly move beyond this," Raskin said.
Over the course of the heated four-hour hearing, Cheatle fielded questions about why Trump was allowed to take the stage at the rally when the shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been deemed suspicious by law enforcement, and defended the number of agents assigned to protect the former president at the campaign event.
She repeatedly cited the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation into the assassination attempt when declining to discuss the specifics of the gunman's actions leading up to the attack.
Cheatle also told lawmakers that she believes she is the "best person to lead the Secret Service at this time," but acknowledged that the agency failed in its mission to protect the nation's leaders.
"We must learn what happened and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13th does not happen again," she said.
Here's how the hearing unfolded:
Comer opens hearing with call for Cheatle to resign
House Speaker Mike Johnson was in attendance for the start of the hearing. Comer welcomed him to the room and kicked off the hearing with his opening statement.
The Kentucky Republican heralded the bravery of law enforcement officers who protected Trump, rally-goers and Trump himself.
"This tragedy was preventable," Comer said.
He said lawmakers are concerned the Secret Service lacks the "proper management" to keep its protectees safe.
"Americans demand accountability but no one has yet to be fired for his historic failure," Comer said, noting that Cheatle is testifying under subpoena. "It is my firm belief, Director Cheatle, that you should resign."
He said the July 13 assassination attempt represents "one of the darkest days in American political history."
"It represents the ugliest parts of what American politics has become: hatred of each other and a dangerous turn to extremism," Comer said.
Cheatle calls assassination attempt the "most significant failure" at the Secret Service in decades
Comer swore in Cheatle following remarks from him and Raskin, and Cheatle began her opening statement.
"The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades and I am keeping him and his family in my thoughts," she said of the former president.
Cheatle said that nothing she has said should be interpreted to blame the security failure at the Trump rally on federal, state and local law enforcement who worked with the Secret Service in Butler. She also pledged to cooperate with congressional oversight, the FBI's investigation and the Homeland Security Department's external review and examination by its internal watchdog.
Cheatle said the level of security for Trump increased "well before" the campaign and has been "steadily increasing" as threats against him evolve. But she noted that the Secret Service needs to be "adequately resourced" to serve current mission requirements and anticipate future requirements.
There are 36 individuals under Secret Service protection on a daily basis, she said. Agents also protect world leaders visiting the U.S., such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Washington on Monday.
"Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death, as the tragic events on July 13 remind us of that," Cheatle said. "I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission."
Cheatle says she's spoken with the counter-sniper who killed the gunman
In response to questions from GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Cheatle said he has briefed Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about the attempted assassination, and also spoke to the Secret Service counter-sniper who killed Crooks.
The Secret Service chief did not reveal any details about her conversation with the sniper. She said she has not spoken with first lady Jill Biden or White House communications staff.
Cheatle faces questions over Iranian threat to Trump
Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, focused his questions on an Iranian plot against Trump that was detected by U.S. intelligence. There were no ties between the assassination attempt and any foreign or domestic accomplice.
Cheatle told Turner she read intelligence of the generalized threat to Trump by Iran and was briefed on the specific plot by the Iranians. Asked by Turner whether she believes the protection plan was sufficient to protect Trump, Cheatle said she believes it was.
Still, she acknowledged that there were "gaps and a failure that day," which allowed Crooks to have access to the rooftop.
Cheatle: "I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time"
Cheatle defended her job performance at the helm of the Secret Service and said she believes she was selected for the role by Mr. Biden because of her 27 years of experience working for the agency.
"I think that I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time," she told Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican.
Cheatle has faced calls to resign in the wake of the attack on Trump.
Cheatle cites FBI investigation in declining to discuss specifics about gunman
Cheatle has pointed to the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation several times in declining to discuss the specifics of the gunman's actions in the lead-up to the shooting.
Under questioning from GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, Cheatle demurred when asked about how the gunman got onto the roof and other details about his actions.
"I'm unable to answer details of exactly how the individual accessed the roof at this time," she said. "I'd like to be able to answer those questions. The FBI is still conducting an investigation.
Democrat Gerry Connolly gets exasperated asking Cheatle about the ubiquity of guns
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia grew frustrated as he questioned Cheatle about how the Secret Service's job is impacted by guns in the hands of members of the public.
"Does the ubiquity of guns make your job easier or more difficult today?" he asked Cheatle repeatedly.
The Secret Service chief declined to directly answer Connolly's question, saying instead she understands that the American people have a Second Amendment right to bear arms. Her response angered Connolly further.
"You're not making my job easier in assessing your qualifications in continuing on as director," he said. "Please answer the question."
Connolly also accused Cheatle of giving an evasive answer to his question, which he said is "not a hard one."
"We almost lost a presidential candidate the other day," he said, noting that the gunman was able to access his father's rifle and get close to Trump.
Connolly continued: "You're not willing to answer that question and you wonder why we might have a lack of confidence in your continued ability to direct this agency."
Cheatle eventually conceded that "it's the environment that the Secret Service works in every day."
Cheatle bats down conspiracy theories about shooting
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, asked Cheatle to address some conspiracy theories that have emerged in the wake of the attack. She told him that the shooting was not staged, it was not a conspiracy by high-ranking government officials and it was not perpetrated by a foreign state or entity.
Cheatle also indicated that the Secret Service did not believe there was a threat to Trump that would've led them to pause the rally.
Agents would "never bring the former president out if there was a threat that had been identified," she said.
Cheatle said she did not personally review the security plan for Trump's rally, but there are multiple people who look at and sign off on them.
"If we determine through the course of our investigation that someone or people need to be held accountable, we will do so," she said.
Frustration with Cheatle crosses party lines
The Oversight Committee includes some of Trump's most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill, but it's not just his supporters who are exasperated with Cheatle's answers.
Democrats like Khanna and Connolly have shown frustration with the Secret Service chief as well. GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Cheatle hadn't answered a single question from Comer, Raskin or himself.
"How long do we have to wait before you can give us credible answers?" Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas said. "You've been there 28 years. You've had a few days to build and draw your own analysis of this. You should understand the entire process."
Sessions later grew angry, demanding Cheatle to tell lawmakers what went wrong at the rally.
"Don't try and play a shell game with us," he said. "Do you have the ability to effectively, as the director of this agency, to understand what went wrong?"
Cheatle says internal investigation will take 60 days, which Ocasio-Cortez calls "unacceptable"
Cheatle told Oversight Committee members that she expects the Secret Service's internal investigation into the assassination attempt to be done in 60 days.
That timeline was swiftly criticized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who called it "unacceptable."
"This is not theater. This is not about jockeying. This is about the safety of some of the most highly targeted and valued targets internationally and domestically in the United States of America," she said. "The idea that a report will be finalized in 60 days, let alone prior to any actionable decisions that would be made, is simply not acceptable."
Cheatle, toward the end of the line of questioning, told Ocasio-Cortez: "I want to assure you and everyone on this committee that I'm not waiting for a report to take action. We have been conducting analysis all along and we have been adding additional features to our security details since this incident occurred."
Cheatle says teams were dispatched to interview Crooks after he was identified as suspicious
In an exchange with Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, Cheatle revealed that law enforcement teams were sent to identify and interview Crooks after he was deemed suspicious. She did not provide any additional details, including when the team was sent to make contact with him.
"At a number of our protected sites, there are suspicious individuals that are identified all the time," she said. "It doesn't necessarily mean that they constitute a threat."
Cheatle lays out steps the Secret Service has taken since assassination attempt
The Secret Service chief said that following the assassination attempt, the agency made adjustments to the inside of the perimeter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week and to the security posture for protectees in the Washington, D.C., area.
She said on the heels of Mr. Biden's decision to end his campaign for reelection Sunday, the Secret Service also made adjustments to Harris' detail and is prepared for an eventual Democratic vice presidential nominee. Harris has said she is seeking the party's presidential nomination.
"It just shows how dynamic the environment is that this agency works in every day," Cheatle said.
Nancy Mace: "You're full of s--- today"
Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, devoted her time to a series of yes-or-no questions and quickly grew frustrated as Cheatle repeatedly declined to answer accordingly. Mace objected to the Secret Service's failure to comply with demands for documents and other information from the committee.
"On July 15, this committee sent you a list of demands of information that we wanted," Mace said. "Has the Secret Service provided this committee a complete list of all law enforcement personnel that were there that day? Have you done that? Have you provided a list to the Oversight Committee?"
"I'd have to get back to you on that," Cheatle answered.
"That is a no. Have you provided all audio and video recordings in your possession to this committee, as we asked on July 15?" Mace asked.
"I'd have to get back to you on that," Cheatle repeated.
"That is a no. You're full of s--- today. You're just being completely dishonest," Mace said, her voice rising. The comment prompted another lawmaker to urge Mace to "preserve decorum."
Mace continued: "You are being dishonest or lying. You're being dishonest here with this committee, these are important questions that the American people want answers to, and you're just dodging and talking about it in generalities. We had to subpoena you to be here, and you won't even answer the questions. We've asked you repeatedly to answer our questions. This isn't hard."
Cheatle says Secret Service was made aware of suspicious person 2 to 5 times before shooting
Cheatle said the Secret Service, who worked with local law enforcement at the rally, had been told about a suspicious person two to five times before the shots were fired.
"From what I have been able to discern, somewhere between two and five times there was some sort of communication about a suspicious person," she said.
Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, criticized Cheatle for her leadership, calling it "gross incompetence."
In response to an opportunity from Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, to explain her unwillingness to answer lawmakers' questions, Cheatle said she is answering them to the best of her ability.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz likens Cheatle's testimony to Ivy League presidents
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, invoked a disastrous December congressional hearing on antisemitism that led to the resignations of two of the three university presidents who testified, and said Cheatle's performance is similar to theirs.
"That's how this is going for you," he said. "This is where this is heading."
Moskowitz said many Democrats, Republicans and independents will find it "unacceptable" that members of Congress are getting fewer answers from Cheatle than she gave ABC News in an interview after the assassination attempt.
"A president was almost assassinated live on television, not just for Americans but for the world to see," he said.
Cheatle declined to unequivocally say whether she would have resigned if Trump were killed by the gunman, and instead said, "I think that I've admitted that I've taken accountability and will take responsibility."
Cheatle says no assets were diverted to first lady Jill Biden's event on July 13
GOP Rep. William Timmons of South Carolina asked questions about Secret Service resources for Trump's rally and an event with first lady Jill Biden at a casino in Pittsburgh, which was taking place the same day.
Cheatle said the allocation of resources is decided based on availability, and there were "sufficient resources" given to Trump.
"There were no assets that were diverted from the first lady's event," she said.
The Secret Service chief also said the number of agency personnel allocated to both of the events was "comparable to the risk" they present.
Cheatle says assassination attempt had "nothing to do with DEI"
GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee lambasted Cheatle as a "DEI horror story" and told her she "let the American public down."
His mention of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion practices, comes amid criticisms from some Republicans who have blamed DEI initiatives for the Secret Service's failures at the rally. Cheatle is the second woman to lead the agency.
Asked by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, whether the shooting was because of DEI or a communications lapse, Cheatle said it has to do with a failure or gap in either planning or communication.
"The incident on the 13th has nothing to do with DEI," she said.
Cheatle tells lawmakers she does not have a timeline of July 13 with specifics
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of Trump's fiercest allies on Capitol Hill, honed in on the timeline of the events leading up to the shooting and accused Cheatle of not being prepared to answer lawmakers' questions.
Asked whether Cheatle has a timeline from July 13, the Secret Service director replied, "I have a timeline that does not have specifics."
Her answer prompted laughs from lawmakers still attending the hearing.
Greene called Cheatle "a failure at your job," and asked whether there was a conspiracy to kill Trump.
"Absolutely not," Cheatle replied.
Cheatle says FBI told her the number of shell casings found on roof and explosives in shooter's car
Cheatle revealed that the FBI did tell with her the number of shell casings that were found on the roof of the building from where the gunman fired, but declined to reveal the information. She said she would tell lawmakers the information that the Secret Service has, not the bureau.
She also said the FBI shared how many improvised explosive devices were found in the shooter's car. She declined to reveal what she learned.
Cheatle's responses prompted anger from Rep. Lisa McClain, a Michigan Republican.
"If you're going to lead, you need to lead. If you want to be in charge, then answer the question or step aside and have someone with the courage and the gust to answer to the American people the questions that they deserve answers to," she said.
Cheatle says there was no order for Secret Service sniper to hold fire
Cheatle clarified during an exchange with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado that there was no order given to Secret Service snipers at Trump's rally to hold their fire.
"Our agents and officers have the ability to neutralize a threat at the time they see it," she said.
Cheatle said agents don't need to seek permission.
GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna claims Cheatle perjured herself
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, requested a review of the hearing transcript to determine whether Cheatle perjured herself. If it is found that she lied under oath, Luna urged Comer to refer the Secret Service director to the Justice Department for charges.
"Chairman, in my opinion, according to some of the testimony today, I feel that you have perjured yourself in some instances, and so I'm going to ask for a full review of the transcripts by staff and if you find that to be the case, I do ask that you bring perjury charges against the director," she said.
Raskin calls for Cheatle's resignation at conclusion of 4-hour hearing
The Oversight hearing with Cheatle concluded after more than four hours. In final remarks, Raskin called the proceeding "long and trying," and said it was both "unusually encouraging" and "unusually depressing."
The Maryland Democrat revealed he will be joining Comer and others in calling for Cheatle's resignation.
"This relationship is irretrievable at this point and I think that the director has lost the confidence of Congress at a very urgent and tender moment in the history of the country, and we need to quickly move beyond this," said Raskin, the top Democrat on the panel.
Comer said the committee does not have confidence that the Secret Service is in its best position to protect Mr. Biden, the first lady, Trump and their families. The Kentucky Republican said he and Raskin will be issuing a joint letter calling for Cheatle to step down.
"This committee is not known for its model of partisanship but I think today we came together unanimously in our disappointment for your lack of answers," the chairman said.
Comer said that if the agency's resources are stretched too thin, Congress can come together to reassign some of its responsibilities.
"I don't think there was one question asked by anyone that the average American hasn't already asked at a diner or a church or at a ball game. The American people have questions. They deserve answers. Congress deserves answers. You were subpoenaed today to provide answers," he said. "And ma'am, you did not do that."
Cheatle says there was a "sufficient number" of Secret Service agents assigned to Trump rally
Cheatle told Comer during his round of questioning that there were a "sufficient number" of agents who were assigned to protect Trump at the Butler rally on July 13.
"The agents that were assigned to former President Trump are Secret Service agents that provide close protection to him and that is what was actual on that day," she said.
Cheatle also said that the assets requested for the July 13 rally in Butler were given, and for the event, "there were no requests that were denied."
"There are a number of ways that threats and risks can be mitigated with a number of different assets, whether that be through personnel or technology or other resources," she said.
Cheatle confirmed that Crooks, the gunman, was identified as suspicious, but noted that if Trump's detail had been informed that there was a threat, agents would not have allowed the former president to go out on stage.
"That is what we do and that is who we are," she said.
Those identified as suspicious have to be investigated, Cheatle said. She also told lawmakers that the FBI informed the Secret Service that Crooks flew a drone near the rally site before the event.
"I accept responsibility for this tragedy," she said. "We are going to look into how this happened and we are going to take corrective action to ensure that it never happens again."
Raskin cites assassination attempt to call for stricter gun laws
Noting that the gunman used an AR-style rifle, Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, raised the failure of Congress to pass more stringent gun laws.
He called the attack a double failure, first by the Secret Service to protect the former president and the second by Congress for failing to "protect our people from criminal gun violence."
"A weapon that can be used to commit a mass shooting at an event under the full protection of the Secret Service together with dozens of state and local police is obviously an intolerable threat to the rest of us who do not receive such protection," Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said.
He urged Congress to pass legislation enacting universal background checks and to close loopholes in existing firearms laws.
Raskin also said lawmakers must condemn all political violence, including the events on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump's supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna: "You need to resign"
Khanna, a California Democrat, raised the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and the response by the head of the Secret Service at the time, Stuart Knight.
"I just don't think this is partisan. If you have an assassination attempt on a president, a former president, or a candidate, you need to resign," he said. "That's what Stuart Knight did. He was a Republican appointee."
Khanna said he hopes Cheatle will consider leaving her post at the agency.
"You cannot go leading a Secret Service agency when there is an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate," he said. "I would say that about anyone."
Comer and Raskin issue joint letter calling on Cheatle to resign
Shortly after the hearing ended, Comer and Raskin sent Cheatle a joint letter calling for her to step down.
"Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures," the top Republican and Democrat on the Oversight Committee wrote. "In the middle of a presidential election, the committee and the American people demand serious institutional accountability and transparency that you are not providing."
Comer and Raskin said that her resignation is a "first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people."
The letter marks a rare bipartisan display from the pair, who are frequently at odds on other issues that land before the Oversight Committee.