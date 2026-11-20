New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled his strategy to shut down Rikers Island and replace it with four smaller jails across the city.

The city is legally required to close the troubled jail complex by August 2027. The administration closed one Rikers facility earlier this year, but the rest of the complex remains open.

Under Mamdani's plan, the first replacement jail won't open until 2029.

In the meantime, his administration is putting millions toward reducing the jail population and improving conditions.

The plan announced Friday includes $50 million for job training, education, mental health counseling and drug treatment. Another $76 million will go toward community programs and supervision to keep more people out of jail while awaiting trial.

The city also wants to speed up court cases and expand hospital care for people with serious medical and mental health needs.

"We'll work across city agencies to speed up the exchange of evidence and address court backlogs. We do not want any New Yorker to spend a day longer in detention than necessary," Mamdani said.

Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards said the effort is personal. He was once incarcerated at Rikers and said both the inmates and staff have been overlooked.

"At Rikers, out of sight, out of mind is the norm for both people in our custody and our staff," he said.

Richards also said unnecessary pretrial detention can "increase the likelihood of eviction, job loss, and ultimately, rearrest in the future, while case delay harms victims calling for justice."

Another challenge is capacity.

The four new borough-based jails are designed to hold about 4,100 people. That's far fewer than the roughly 6,700 people reported in custody at Rikers in June.

Violence and safety concerns have plagued the facility for years.

Mamdani said assaults at Rikers happen at eight times the rate of similar jails, and inmates are held there nearly four times longer than the national average.