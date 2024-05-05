Zekelman Holocaust Center hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day Held in Farmington Hills Holocaust Remembrance Day Held in Farmington Hills 00:58

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holocaust remembrance ceremony was held Sunday at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, is May 5-6 and is a commemoration of the six million victims of the Holocaust.

Sunday's program saw hundreds gather to share stories of their families and loved ones.

Several speakers had the opportunity to address the crowd in attendance, including Ayelet Kaplan, a fourth-generation Holocaust survivor. She says she traveled to Poland last year to learn more about her family's background and shared a poem with the crowd at Yom HaShoah.

"It's so important to keep the stories alive so that we can learn from history and never forget," Kaplan said. "I learned how easy it is for the world to move on and that it's our responsibility as the Jewish people and my responsibility as a fourth-generation survivor to carry on the memories and stories of my great-grandparents so that it may never happen again."