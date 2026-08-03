Zac Brown Band gives free cruises to 37,000 Fenway Park concert fans in "incredible surprise"

Zac Brown Band celebrated their 15th straight sold-out concert at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday night with a huge surprise. Everyone in the audience got a free vacation on a cruise ship.

More than 37,000 fans at the concert were given a free cruise for two aboard Margaritaville at Sea.

According to the band, the total cost of the gift is more than $40 million - all paid for by Brown.

Zac Brown gave everyone at his Fenway Park show on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, a free cruise vacation for two. Zac Brown Band/AEG Presents IT

Brown broke the news to the crowd just before their performance of "Same Boat."

"I'm buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. Every single person here gets a cruise for themselves and a loved one to go on the boat," he said in a video provided by the band. "This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen, here tonight at Fenway Park!"

"We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans," Christopher Ivy, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement. "This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we're proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality."

The cruise gifts can be redeemed on "select Margaritaville at Sea sailings over the next year," according to the company.

More than 37,000 Zac Brown Band fans at Fenway Park got a free cruise vacation on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. Zac Brown Band/AEG Presents IT

The band has been giving away four cruises at each show on this current tour in a promotion with Margaritaville at Sea.

Zac Brown Band played their first show at Fenway Park back in 2014.