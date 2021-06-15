Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss $1.3 billion aid program for small businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will appear together at the White House on Tuesday to discuss how small businesses can get federal funding as the United States continues to move forward from the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event, Harris will announce the disbursement of nearly $1.25 billion for what are known as Community Development Financial Institutions, which loan money to low-income and other disadvantaged communities across the country to help promote upward economic mobility.

The money was made possible through the new Rapid Recovery Program, passed as part of the December COVID relief legislation and based on a bill by then-Senator Harris along with Senators Mark Warner of Virginia, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Representative Maxine Waters of California. Warner and Waters will both be in attendance for today's event.

How to watch Harris and Yellen talk about aid program for small businesses

What: Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss the Rapid Recovery Program

Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss the Rapid Recovery Program Date: June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 Time: 1p.m. ET

1p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Through the Rapid Recovery Program, the nearly $1.25 billion will help enable CDFIs to help their customers and communities through the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is the rapid-response relief part of a larger $12 billion in funding for community and minority financial institutions. Another $9 billion will provide indirect capital investments to financial institutions, while $1.75 billion will go into a minority lending program.

Making sure the smallest businesses get the financial support they need to weather the pandemic and recover has been a major focus for both the vice president and Treasury secretary and their staffs have been working together to implement the new program in overlooked communities.

At the same time, Harris' first event upon taking office was with small business owners. Less than a month into the administration, Harris and Yellen appeared together for an event with local Black chambers of commerce. Another private engagement was held in the vice president's West Wing office in late March. The vice president and Treasury secretary have also met with small business owners from across the country on multiple occasions.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change