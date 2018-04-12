Massachusetts police officer shot serving warrant at Barnstable home

BARNSTABLE, Mass. -- Authorities say a police officer has been shot while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts residence.

CBS Boston reports a Yarmouth police officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable, on Cape Cod. The officer's condition is unclear.

Sources tell CBS Boston investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca the K-9 officer was shot in the head and suffered very serious injuries. His K-9 was also shot and killed, Fiandaca reports.

The suspect, who has a lengthy criminal record and is being described as very dangerous, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with police while remaining barricaded inside the home, the station reports.

Police did not provide further detail on the warrant the officer was trying to serve, other than to say that it was a multi-agency warrant search.