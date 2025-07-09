Linda Yaccarino stepping down as CEO of X

Linda Yaccarino announced Wednesday that she is stepping down as CEO at X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Yaccarino joined X in June 2023, shortly after billionaire Elon Musk bought the site for $44 billion. Her decision to step down came after "two incredible years" at the company, she said in a farewell note posted on X.

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," Yaccarino wrote. "I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Linda Yaccarino (above) announced she is stepping down as CEO at X. Isaac Brekken/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

In her note, Yaccarino also talked about accomplishments made under her tenure at the company and nodded to the platforms future with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company.

"Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai," she wrote.

Musk tapped Yaccarino to replace him as CEO of the company in May 2023. "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he posted on X at the time.

Before taking the helm at X, Yaccarino spent over a decade at NBCUniversal, where she spearheaded national and local advertising efforts. During her time at NBC, she also helped launch the company's ad-supported streaming service, Peacock.

Prior to NBC, Yaccarino spent nearly two decades at global entertainment company Turner. In her farewell note to X, Yaccarino did not indicate where she might be headed next.

contributed to this report.