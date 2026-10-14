Wyoming grad student allegedly poisoned her colleague, tried to flee U.S.: "Student's life is in jeopardy"

A Wyoming microbiology graduate student from China has been arrested on accusations she poisoned the tea of a colleague who had pending patents and with whom she didn't get along, then tried to flee the country after police questioned her.

Aili Wang, 32, was arrested Oct. 6 at Los Angeles International Airport, where prosecutors allege she sought to return to China. With her were laptops, electronic storage devices and documents now in the possession of police, who allege Wang was seen on surveillance video rummaging through the desk of the victim who specialized in technology for disease treatment - research similar to work she'd done in China.

Wang remained jailed without bail Tuesday in Los Angeles. She allegedly bought a chemical, acrylamide, over eBay, and it was first detected when the alleged victim's wife and others tested water from the coffee maker he used to brew tea.

U.S. officials for years have accused China of stealing intellectual property from American universities.

The microbiology professor overseeing both graduate students, Mark Gomelsky, said the accusations left him reeling. He was uncertain if the victim will fully recover.

"It's been disheartening, to say the least, to see that one of your student's life is in jeopardy and another student may be responsible for that," Gomelsky told The Associated Press. "That was one of the worst shocks in my professional career."

This photo provided by Mark Gomelsky shows University of Wyoming microbiology graduate student Aili Wang at the university in Laramie, Wyo., May 2, 2024. Mark Gomelsky via AP

Wang had no attorney listed in court documents. The AP tried to reach her via email and LinkedIn messages.

Amateur sleuthing helps campus cops develop case

The police investigation began after the victim, identified in court documents as "K.T.," began experiencing symptoms and his wife and others allegedly isolated the chemical in the coffee maker water. The victim and campus police then set up surveillance cameras in the office space he shared with Wang at the university in Laramie.

Wang allegedly was recorded Sept. 27 going through the alleged victim's desk. On Oct. 1, she was recorded "taking photos and manipulating notebooks" on his desk, as well as rinsing out his mug with a liquid from her own mug, a University of Wyoming campus police officer's affidavit said.

Wang and the alleged victim, who did not share research areas, did not get along, according to the affidavit.

During an interview by campus police on Oct. 5, Wang allegedly said she "had not used acrylamide in years." A day later she was taken into custody in Los Angeles while in possession of "multiple laptops, multiple portable external digital storage devices, related accessories, physical records and written materials," according to a request by Wyoming prosecutors to "significantly increase" her $200,000 bond upon extradition.

Wang had no reason to go through the desk of the other student whose federally funded, patent-pending research involved "new technology for cancer, neurological and genetic disease treatment," according to the affidavit.

Wang "was reportedly working on similar research in China before coming to the U.S.," the affidavit alleges.

Alleged victim is a high-achieving student

Gomelsky described the alleged victim as a highly successful student from Vietnam.

Wang failed her first attempt to defend her dissertation and became envious of her colleague's success in discovering how to deliver RNA to human cells using bacteria, Gomelsky told The Associated Press.

The alleged victim began experiencing extreme tiredness, inability to sleep and other unexplained symptoms soon after attending a prestigious conference in August, Gomelsky said.

He also noticed a strange taste in the tea that he made with a small coffee maker on his desk, Gomelsky said. When he washed the coffee maker, Gomelsky said, the taste would go away.

Suspecting someone in their shared office could be poisoning the graduate student, Gomelsky said a chemistry professor tested the water and identified acrylamide.

Wang had not been doing lab work since June while she worked on her dissertation, he said.

Suspect faces return to Wyoming to face charges

Wang faces a felony aggravated assault and battery charge in Wyoming punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

It's not clear when she could be extradited to the state, where Albany County Circuit Court Judge Robert Sanford granted prosecutors' request and raised bond to $1.5 million cash-only.

Wang allegedly asked eBay to delete her account after she bought acrylamide over the online retail site twice last summer, police said.

Best known as a carcinogenic byproduct of cooking starchy food and burning tobacco, acrylamide can be acutely toxic in high doses. It's used in microbiology research involving proteins or DNA.

Discovery of the substance immediately made Tak Sumaya, an assistant professor who helped identify it in the coffee maker water, suspicious. Acrylamide is "not something you would find in that kind of quantity anywhere," Sumaya said.

The alleged victim was working on "a pretty promising cancer therapy method," Sumaya said. Wang, Sumaya added, took photos of every page of a notebook the alleged victim left on his desk.

"You wouldn't do that with like your office or lab mate's notebook unless there's a really good reason, and there wasn't," Sumaya said.



Professor says the victim is still experiencing symptoms

The alleged victim went to the campus health clinic in August with worsening finger tingling and numbness, and leg weakness. Suspicion led his wife and others to boil away coffee maker water from the shared office to isolate 63 milligrams of white powder that tested positive for acrylamide, according to the affidavit.

The amateur investigators turned the sample over to university police.

The alleged victim continues to experience symptoms from the poisoning, including not being able to focus, tiring easily and a loss of sensation in his left hand, Gomelsky said.

"Acrylamide is a neurotoxin that cannot be neutralized so it stays in neurons and basically kills them. So it's unclear if he'll fully recover or not," the professor said.



Similar case in California

A chemical engineer in Berkeley, California, suffered years of unexplained illness until she purchased a spy camera and caught her coworker, David Xu, poisoning her food and water with cadmium. He struck a plea deal and served two years of probation for one felony count of poisoning.

According to court records, in October of 2017, Xu began trying to poison a female fellow engineer, Rong Yuan, by mixing "a poison and harmful substance with food, drink, medicine, and pharmaceutical product" that belonged to Yuan.

Yuan allegedly "noted a strange taste or smell from her water and food left unattended in her office," according to the criminal complaint. She later began experiencing "immediate and significant health problems after consuming this water and food, at times requiring emergency care at a hospital.