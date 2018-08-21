Wyoming and Alaska have primaries Tuesday night

Voters in Wyoming and Alaska are going to the polls Tuesday to vote in the states' primary elections. Both states have Republican gubernatorial primaries with multiple candidates and uncertain outcomes. Here's what to watch for in tonight's primaries:

Wyoming

Incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Mead is leaving office because of term limits, and several candidates are scrambling to replace him. Secretary of State Ed Murray bowed out of the Republican primary after being accused of sexual misconduct, but several Republican candidates remain in the running.

State Treasurer Mark Gordon largely has the backing of the local political establishment, while businessmen Foster Friess and Sam Galeotos are also in the running. Friess, a prominent Republican donor, has given over $2 million to his own campaign. He was endorsed by President Trump on Tuesday.

"To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

A recent poll from Trafalgar group, a Republican firm, showed Gordon and Friess neck-and-neck, with attorney Harriet Hageman close behind.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. John Barrasso is facing a primary challenge from businessman Dave Dodson, who has injected $1 million into his own campaign. While Barrasso is the favorite to win, Dodson presents the first serious primary challenge of Barrasso's career. Mr. Trump tweeted his endorsement of Barrasso in July.

".@SenJohnBarrasso has a Primary on August 21st. He doesn't need any help because he is absolutely outstanding in every way, but I hope the great people of Wyoming will go out and show their support anyway. John is absolutely top of the line & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" the president tweeted.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is also running for reelection. She is being challenged in the Tuesday's Republican primary by Rod Miller, a rancher.

Alaska

As in Wyoming, the Republican gubernatorial primary is a race to watch, with former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell battling for the GOP nomination. Darin Colbry, Thomas Gordon, Gerald Heikes, Merica Hlatcu and Michael Sheldon are also running for the Republican nod.

The winner is likely to face incumbent Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who is running for reelection, and former Sen. Mark Begich, who is the sole Democratic candidate. Some Democrats worry that Walker and Begich could divide the liberal vote, which would assist Republican chances in November.

Meanwhile, Democrats will also choose their nominee to face Republican Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, in November. The 85-year-old Young is the state's only House member.

One of Young's possible challengers, Carol Hafner, doesn't live in Alaska and has never been to the state. She is campaigning for the seat online against challengers Dimitri Shein and Alyse Gavin. Gavin is well-known for her work in advocating for more education funding. Shein is an advocate for Medicare-for-All.