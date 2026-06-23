Wyndham Clark addresses backlash from fans at U.S. Open, celebrating this year's win with his dad

When Wyndham Clark sank a short putt to win his second U.S. Open on Sunday, the crowd at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island finally swung in his favor.

Most of the weekend, he was goaded and jeered by onlookers who hadn't yet forgiven him for an incident at last year's U.S. Open, when he damaged two lockers in an outburst at Pittsburgh's Oakmont Country Club after missing the cut.

"It was an unfortunate thing I did a year ago at the U.S. Open, and you know, it's brought some scrutiny to me," Clark said. "It's amazing what a year can do, right? And this is kind of my redemption tour, and hopefully I can win back the fans."

Though he wasn't totally surprised by the initial backlash, he was bewildered at how it carried into this year.

"I desecrated a very historical locker room, and that is unacceptable," he added. "But I'm surprised at the reaction I got at this U.S. Open. I knew I'd hear some chirps, but I didn't think people would cheer against me."

Wyndham Clark of the United States celebrates victory with the trophy after the final round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y., June 21, 2026. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Clark wasn't unprepared for the reaction, telling CBS News he spoke to his sports psychologist and came up with a plan.

"Anytime I heard something negative, I would replace it with something positive — whether it's about myself, about my golf or even just anything — look around and smile at someone and just say 'All right, I'm going to win this with kindness and love.'"

Clark was jeered more as his playing partner in the final round, crowd-favorite Scottie Scheffler, worked to erase a six-shot deficit.

"I mean, I was fumbling," said Clark about his final round, when he bogied three of the first seven holes. "I had a six-shot lead, and then it ended up being a one-shot lead," he said.

"I wanted to kind of silence the crowd, and on 16, I made a huge putt, and I feel like I was the only one that yelled," Clark said.

Clark shot a 3-over 73 in the final round, but held on to beat Sam Burns by one stroke. It was his second U.S. Open win, also taking the major in 2023.

Regardless of the crowd, the five-time PGA Tour winner ultimately got to celebrate with those closest to him.

Clark's father, Randall, took a red-eye from Colorado to surprise his son after his final round.

Wyndham Clark of the United States celebrates with father Randall Clark after winning the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026, in Southampton, N.Y. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

"My dad's never seen me win in person," Clark said. "My dad introduced me to the game, he played professional tennis, so he was an athlete, and yeah, I had no idea he was coming."

"For him to be there on Father's Day and celebrate, he was really emotional, and I was too," he said.

His girlfriend, Emily, was also there to hug him after the win.

"I think it's just a new chapter," he said. "It's a redemption tour, and I just want people to see who the real Wyndham Clark is."

"That was just a mistake I made," Clark said of the incident last year. "It's not who I am."