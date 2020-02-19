"We can do it": Teen determined to honor the working women of WWII with their own monument

Washington — The working women of World War II, known as the "Rosies," donned overalls and went to work as riveters and welders. Now, 18-year-old Raya Kenney wants to build a monument to them to showcase their contributions during the war.

Kenney's inspiration comes from the movie "A League of Their Own."

"It was the first time that I had seen women taking a role that a man had held previously, and that a woman had never held," Kenney said.

She built a model of her monument for a 5th grade school assignment, and hasn't given up on her dream since. Kenney is even in touch with one of the surviving Rosies. Phyllis Gould, 98, lives in California and worked as a welder in a Bay Area shipyard. They've never met in person, but share a common goal.

A model of a memorial to honor of the working women during WWII. CBS News

"It's so perfect, it's just incredible. And she's just a determined young woman. She'll get it done too," Gould said.

With the support of D.C.'s delegate, Kenney is ready to tackle any hurdles along the way. She still gets inspiration from the Rosies.

"Have to keep that motto in mind, 'We can do it.' There are setbacks, it takes a long time, there's a lot of waiting for things to be done, but we can do it," she said.

Learn more about Kenney's efforts and her foundation, the National Memorial to the Women Who Worked on the Home Front.